Mitigated COVID measures may be causing an out-of-season surge of another virus

All Alain decided to major in biology, but realized that he liked writing about science rather than research, so he left Hong Kong to study journalism in the United States. After an internship at Chicago’s NPR and WBEZ, he never wanted to. Work outside of public radio. He covers the universe and all other kinds of innovations. He enjoys cartoons, Lego and dragon boats. (Philadelphia) — The epidemic of the coronavirus has been daily news for over a year, but another virus has recently caused many out-of-season illnesses in children. Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, Infects the lungs and causes cold-like symptoms. It is a common cause of illness in children, but adults can also catch it. Symptoms are usually mild, but infants, the elderly, and people with weak immunity can become seriously ill. Doctors are accustomed to seeing children get sick with RSV, but said, “The difference is when it’s happening.” Susan Coffin, Professor of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, Philadelphia Children’s Hospital. People are usually infected with RSV from November to April. However, from last year to June of this year, CHOP was virtually untracked. Currently, the number of cases is increasing, usually when there are no cases. “The number of RSV cases requiring hospitalization has increased dramatically compared to the usual early fall,” Coffin said. She said that when RSV transitions from nasal replication to lung replication, children can become ill enough to have to go to the hospital. With a casket National Institutes of Health says COVID-19 safety measures such as wearing masks and social distance have protected us from other viruses as well. And because RSV cases are skyrocketing out of season, probably because the location has lifted COVID-19 prophylaxis, maintaining the same precautions can also reduce the prevalence of RSV. The surge in out-of-season RSV cases Southern United States, England, Australia, new Zealand, When Japan..Reported by several hospitals Overwhelmed by the pediatric intensive care unit Due to an unexpected surge in RSV cases.There is also a report of Children sick with both RSV and COVID-19.. WHYY is a leading public media station serving the Philadelphia region, including Delaware, South Jersey and Pennsylvania.This story originally appeared WHYY.org..



