Children may soon be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine





Pfizer officials say the company plans to submit data about it COVID-19 vaccine As long as there are children 5-11 years old by the end of the month and no surprises occur, USF Dr. Michael Teng believes the FDA can grant approval under an emergency use authorization before and after Halloween. He says the vaccine would still be considered safe, even under the EUA. “You have to be safe first, which is the most important part of any trial,” he said. Although some parents are working on deciding whether to vaccinate their children COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection), Others are especially eager to wait for the shot Children returning to the classroom.. “We are certainly ready to match them to vaccines. We trust science,” said Bonnie Levitt. read USF enrolling Bay Area children as part of Modana vaccine research “Children are not protected so far,” commented Alison McDowell. “We are at the most vulnerable point I feel with this virus as a whole, and everyone is back in school.” Pfizer also plans to submit data for children aged 6 months to 5 years by the end of October. COVID Update: Download the free FOX 13 News app for continuous coverage and live updates of the coronavirus

