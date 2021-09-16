Why Shasta County has the highest COVID-19 case rate in California





Public health officials announced this week that the outbreak of COVID-19 in Shasta County was the worst of any county in the state. The county’s very high case rate updates have a record number of COVID hospitals, struggling to maintain open schools for hundreds of students and staff who may be quarantined by the virus. The school is in the background of the deaths of 22 inhabitants since August. .30 for coronavirus. Eight of those deaths were reported on Wednesday. From September 7 to Monday, public health tracked approximately 715 cases for every 100,000 people, according to the Shasta County Public Health Service. This is the worst of all 58 counties in California. That number is more than six times the state-wide case rate per week, or 110 cases per 100,000 people.

In addition, the case rate is almost 2.5 times that of the whole country, which is 288 per 100,000. The number of new cases reported by public health has exceeded 100 daily since August 21st. They reached a high number last Friday when 310 cases were reported. The pandemic shows no signs of slowing down. So far this week, the daily number of COVID patients in hospitals has been hovering in the 80’s and late 90’s. “There are several factors that make our rate so high,” spokeswoman Jill Haskett of the County Health and Welfare Agency said on Tuesday. First, the county’s full vaccination rate is one of the lowest in the state, reported to be 46.4% among people over the age of 12, Haskett said. Another reason could be resistance to county residents wearing masks and following social distance guidelines, Haskett said. “We all want to go back to the pre-COVID world where we don’t need masks or social distance, but it’s a good habit to stay home and stay safe when we wash our hands or get sick.” She said. .. more:Northern California ignites burp smoke, pollution in Shasta County Third reason — higher than normal infection between children and adolescents. Two weeks after the school season, more than 1,000 staff, faculty and students at Shasta County schools were quarantined after being infected with COVID-19, county school director Judy Flores said in late August. According to public health data, more than a quarter of the 174 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday afternoon were people under the age of 20. Ask Record Searchlight:TLC is required for fish observation sites. Is Reading Street jinxed? Here’s a comparison of the other North State counties: Comparison of occurrence levels by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Shows the counties of the northern provinces at both ends of the spectrum. They had either: High level outbreak: More than 100 cases per 100,000 and more than 10% of tests returned positive

More than 100 cases per 100,000 and more than 10% of tests returned positive Low level outbreak: Less than 10 cases per 100,000, positive rate less than 5% Here’s how far the counties in Northern California are as of Wednesday morning: High incidence: The counties of Shasta, Tehama, Butte, Pramas, Glen, Humboldt, Del Norte and Mendocino

The counties of Shasta, Tehama, Butte, Pramas, Glen, Humboldt, Del Norte and Mendocino Low occurrence: Siskiyou, Trinity, Moddock, Lassen, Sierra and Corsa counties more:Shasta supervisors vote against letters against vaccine obligations Public health includes wearing masks, washing hands, increasing social distance, staying at home when sick, being vaccinated, and to “stay safer” when shopping or eating out: Recommended method. Use curbside pickup or delivery services when purchasing groceries and other merchandise.

Consider shopping when the store is not busy.

When you eat at a restaurant, please eat outside as much as possible. more: COVID-19 in Shasta County The COVID numbers released by the Shasta County Health and Welfare Department on Tuesday night are: New cases: 174 (76 males, 85 females and 13 genders have not been reported as of Tuesday)

Total number of cases since March 2020: 17,360

New reported deaths: zero

Total deaths: 266

Hospitalization: 86; 24 in the intensive care unit

Active case: 941 New cases by age group: 0-12 years old: 24 years old

13-19 years old: 22

20-29 years: 23

30-39 years old: 30

40-49 years old: 26 years old

50-59 years: 17

60-69 years: 15

70-79 years old: 9 years old

80-88 years old: 4 people

89 years old and over: 1 person

Unreported age: 3 Jessica Skropanic is a feature reporter for Record Searchlight / USA Today Network. She covers stories of science, art, social issues and entertainment. Follow her on Twitter @RS_JSkropanic When Facebook..Join Jessica Get out! Nor Cal Recreation Facebook group. To support and maintain this work Subscribe today. Thank you very much.

