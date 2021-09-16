Kentucky Addresses Chronic Wasting Disease of Deer Near Border – 89.3WFPL News Louisville





The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has set new limits on five counties after the discovery of a chronic wasting deer in Tennessee. Last week, Tennessee officials identified an incurable brain disease in white-tailed deer, just a few miles from the Kentucky border. Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a neurological disorder that affects deer, elks, and other cervix, lethargic, stumbling, and appearing wilted. CWD has never been reported in humans, but it is always deadly to animals. The disease affects the animal’s brain, spinal cord, and tissues. Hunter In areas where cases of CWD have been reported, careful consideration should be given before eating meat harvested from deer and elk. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Resources advises hunters not to harvest or handle animals that look sick or unhealthy. CWD was first identified in Colorado’s captive deer in the 1960s and has since spread to at least 26 states. The disease is already present in six of the seven states that border Kentucky. Last week, Tennessee officials discovered the diseased deer about eight miles from the Kentucky border. As a result, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources was established. Surveillance zone New limits for five counties, including Callaway, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, and Marshall counties. “No chronic wasting disease has been found in Kentucky, but this is [is] Due to its proximity to Kentucky, this effort is a strengthening of response and a set of restrictions to ensure proper monitoring, “said Brian, Deputy Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. Clark says. The new restrictions will limit the transport of harvested deer, ban most wildlife food and food, and require all hunters to present carcasses or whole deer heads for sample collection. Richstorm said the state has tested more than 32,000 deer CWDs in the last two decades and has yet to find any cases, but more than ever, hunters and landowners are working on state’s efforts to monitor disease. Need to be strengthened. “My actions are guided by sound science reflected in our response plan and are in line with the mission of government agencies. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife is tackling this challenge head-on,” Storm said. Mr. says. “Hunters and landowners played an important role in the recovery of deer decades ago. Today, they play an integral role in disease surveillance activities in these five counties. Thank you for their continued cooperation and support to protect us across. “ CWD reports can be emailed ([email protected]) Or toll-free from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm on weekdays (Eastern Standard Time 1-800-858-1549).

