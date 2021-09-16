New COVID-19 deaths in Iowa more than doubled in the past week, 11,723 new cases





(KWWL)-From Wednesday, September 8th to Wednesday, September 15th, there were 11,723 new confirmed cases. State dashboard, The total number of cases in the state is 428,517. This is an average of 1,675 new cases per day over the last 7 days. The number of new cases has increased by 39% from the new cases reported last week. Of the 416,794 people who tested positive, 386,822 recovered, according to the state’s website. This is a new recovery of 5,981 compared to last week. The state has reported 64 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past week, with 6,401 deaths. Thirty new deaths were reported the previous week. Subtracting recovery (386,822) and deaths (6,401) from the total number of cases (428,517) shows that there are currently 35,294 active positive cases in the state. This is 5,678 more active cases than was reported last Wednesday. Within the last 24 hours, 95 patients have been hospitalized in Iowa, with a total of 578 hospitalizations (same as last week). Of these, 157 are in the ICU (down from 158 last week) and 73 are on ventilator (down from 82 last week). read more: Hospitals remain vigilant as fear of another COVID-19 surge remains People who are not fully vaccinated account for 78.3% of state COVID-19 hospitalizations and 87.3% of ICU patients. As of Wednesday afternoon, in the state COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, 28,846 vaccinations were given to Iowa last week, for a total of 3,149,725 doses to Iowa residents. Last week, an additional 17,489 Iowan completed the vaccine series, bringing the total to 1,644,649. That’s 64.8% of Iowan over the age of 18. Percentage of fully vaccinated eastern Iowa residents aged 12 and over by county (according to IDPH data on the Iowa dashboard): Allamakee County: 52.8%

62.8% Washington County: 60.9% You can see Dashboard For more vaccine data.You can find more vaccine information and stories here.. Click here for the COVID-19 number last Wednesday. More COVID-19 coverage here..

