Unvaccinated mother and daughter die only two beds apart





The unvaccinated mother and daughter died last week in the same ward of a hospital in Down State, within days of each other after both were infected with the Covid-19 virus. Heather Maddern and her 32-year-old daughter Sammi-Jo Forde were both certified care workers. Forde died on Saturday, but her mother died a few days ago at Ulster Hospital two beds away. At BBC Radio Ulster’s The Nolan Show on Wednesday, Maddern’s former partner Kevin McAllister said the event “worries” the rest of his life. “Last weekend I had the worst weekend of my life,” he said. “My daughter died from Covid-19 on Saturday. Her mummy was buried yesterday. She had Covid-19. “Neither has received a Covid-19 injection. These people who have not received a Covid-19 injection. They are not thinking of the other people they are leaving behind. “My daughter was 32 years old and had four children. I lost my best friend’s daughter. All I have is memories of her, bike racing, fishing and bargains while driving. Are all the memories I have. “She was buried next Monday and I can’t even cheer her for a kiss. I heard that someone who lost her parents is coming, but I don’t want to know who I’m doing or what I’m doing .. “Why she didn’t take it, I can’t get it out of my head. It bothers me for the rest of my life.” Emotional Emotional throughout the interview, McAllister criticized false information about the Covid-19 vaccine. “I hope these people doing this injection are about corruption on Facebook and all this trash … if she’s taking it, she’s alive today Let’s do it, “he said. “I wish there were people who could just listen to the experts. I’m devastated. “It’s so sad because they had the opportunity to take it. Many people there don’t accept it. They don’t understand what they’re leaving. Peace I have to pick it up. I also have two sons and they lost their sister. “ McAllister said his daughter had no underlying health. He said he received a text message from her last week telling him that his ex-partner had gone wrong and died. “They were very close, that is, I was close,” he said. “They worked together, lived together, and died together. For some reason, they had this belief that they wouldn’t take it. I never thought I would bury my daughter.” Forde’s friend Debbie Strain has set up a fundraising page to provide financial support to his family. Over 10,000 pounds have been raised.

