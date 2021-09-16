Do not use betadine to treat or prevent COVID-19





Jacksonville, Florida – Another tendency is that medical professionals warn people not to use it to treat COVID-19. There are videos that have been watched over 350,000 times on social media. This suggests that people gargle betadine, a disinfectant used to treat sore throats and cuts, to prevent the coronavirus from entering the lungs. Some tweets say that they kill the virus in their mouth. “Oh, absolutely not. It should not be used to treat or prevent COVID-19,” said Dr. Chirag Patel of UF Health Jacksonville. Patel says that using betadine in the nose, gargling, or swallowing can kill new skin cells. “Doing so can cause nausea, vomiting, and ulcers and bleeding in the intestines and nose,” Patel said. “They are all very serious.” Florida Poison Control says last month there was one phone call from South Florida to a person who gargled Betadin to prevent COVID-19. advertisement on Betajin websiteThe company states that it had questions about the use of betadine for COVID-19. According to the company, betadine should not be used to kill the coronavirus and should not be gargled to prevent or treat COVID-19. According to Patel, everyone wants more options for treating COVID-19, but in reality, when COVID-19 spreads, it mutates, making the virus much more difficult to treat. .. That’s why he says COVID-19 vaccination is the best precaution. “We know that even if people are vaccinated, you can still develop COVID, and we are all safe and effective to treat those individuals. We want things to be available to us. It doesn’t happen just by trying random things, “Patel said. “When we do that, we have many consequences, which usually result in people getting sick, getting sick, God forbidden, and dying.” advertisement Forbes Report There are several studies showing the in vitro activity of various disinfectants against coronavirus, but the data are not sufficient to recommend their use. Medical professionals say it can lead to addiction and it can be life-threatening. Associated Press says Experts and medical groups are also working to eradicate increased use of ivermectin, A decade-old antiparasitic for the treatment of COVID-19, warns that it can cause harmful side effects and there is little evidence that it helps.

