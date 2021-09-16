Doctors advocate further research on the effects of the Covid-19 vaccine on menstruation





However, it is important to study these effects, as there is evidence that the immune response caused by both vaccines and viral infections can temporarily affect the menstrual cycle, Imperial College London’s Reproductive Specialty. The house, Dr. Victoria Male, Written in the BMJ ..

“Vaccine hesitation among young women is primarily caused by false claims that the Covid-19 vaccine can impair the chances of future pregnancy,” the man wrote.

“Failed to thoroughly investigate reports of changes in menstruation after vaccination can fuel these fears,” she added.

“Once the link between vaccination and the menstrual cycle is confirmed, this information allows people to plan potentially changing cycles. Relying on being able to predict the menstrual cycle to achieve or avoid pregnancy. Clear and reliable information is especially important to those who do. The National Institutes of Health said last month that five research teams were spending $ 1.67 million to help study the potential effects of the Covid-19 vaccine on menstruation. “Many factors can cause transient changes in the menstrual cycle, which are regulated by complex interactions between body tissues, cells and hormones,” said the NIH National Institute of Health. Said in a statement Published August 30th. “The immune response to the COVID-19 vaccine affects the interaction of immune cells with signals in the uterus, which can lead to transient changes in the menstrual cycle. Others that can cause changes in menstruation. Factors include pandemic-related stress, pandemic-related lifestyle changes, and infection by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. “ The man said that even if these changes occur, there are signs that they are temporary and harmless. “Most people who report changes in the post-vaccination period have found that they will return to normal in the next cycle, and importantly, there is no evidence that Covid-19 vaccination adversely affects childbirth.” She is writing. “Changes in menstruation have been reported after the covid-19 vaccine vectorized with both mRNA and adenovirus, and if relevant, may be the result of an immune response to vaccination rather than a specific vaccine component. Suggests that it is high, “she added. “Vaccination against the human papillomavirus (HPV) is also associated with changes in menstruation. In fact, the menstrual cycle can be affected by immune activation in response to a variety of stimuli, including viral infections. In one study of women in the middle, about a quarter of infected women had menstrual disorders with SARS-CoV-2. “ But studying these effects should not be considered later, Male said. Dr. Joe Mountfield, vice president of the Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, said women should be worried about such changes. “There is no evidence to suggest that these temporary changes affect a person’s future childbirth or ability to have children. It is important to be vaccinated as the best precaution against coronavirus. We are pregnant because we know that unvaccinated pregnant women are at increased risk of developing a serious illness with COVID-19, “Mountfield said in a statement. “We support the request for further research to understand why women are experiencing changes in their menstrual cycle after vaccination.”

