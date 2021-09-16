Monterey County Medical Facility Awaiting FDA Decision on COVID-19 Booster – Monterey Herald

Medical facilities in the Salinas-Monterey County area are waiting for the Food and Drug Administration to fully approve the COVID-19 booster shot for the general public before scheduling dosing.

County Health Officer Dr. Edward Moreno said at a media briefing Wednesday that the public health department continues to offer pop-up and regular vaccine clinics in different parts of the county, delivering 300-500 vaccines per week. He said he was.

The FDA’s advisory board will meet on Friday to discuss the Pfizer vaccine for a third or “booster” vaccination of individuals 16 years and older with the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Moreno, the county continues to provide clinics for COVID-19 vaccination, awaiting FDA approval for booster shots, and will be available to Monterey County residents when it becomes available. Additional doses are planned for the individual.

After August 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will provide additional doses of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) to people with moderate to severe immunodeficiency at least 28 days after completion. Is recommended. The first mRNA COVID-19 vaccine series.

Booster shots are currently being considered for the general public who have already received the first two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“Both the Biden administration and the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) leadership have approved three doses of one of the mRNA vaccines, but FDA approval is required,” said Montege Health spokeswoman Monica Sciuto. Stated. “For the time being, we are looking at what role the vaccine may play in providing additional (booster) doses in the light of many other places in the community where it is readily available. “

Sciuto said Montage Health is likely to provide additional boost immunity to its employees, but there are currently no plans to reopen the mass vaccination clinic.

“We will continue to assess the need for vaccine availability in our community,” Sciuto said. “I was asked about the additional dose of the vaccine, but at this time I share that only people with immunodeficiency are approved to take the additional dose.”

Sciuto said Monterey Health, the parent company of the Monterey Peninsula Community Hospital, will follow the CDC and FDA’s instructions for recommended types of vaccines for which additional doses are approved.

“The recommended vaccine type for additional doses is expected to be the same as the vaccine that patients received in the first two doses,” Sciuto said.

The Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System has seen patients show an interest in taking COVID-19 vaccine booster shots and encourages them to talk to their GPs.

Karina Rusk, a spokeswoman for the Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System, said: “Currently, due to the effectiveness of the vaccine, the FDA only approves additional shots to boost the immunity of people with treatments or conditions such as cancer that fall into the moderate or severe risk category. . “

Rusk said the Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System is closely following the development of the FDA and CDC, which may extend current recommendations for vaccine dosages.

“It is highly recommended that all eligible individuals be vaccinated with one of the three approved vaccines and continue to take precautions regarding masking and increasing social distance. This slows the spread of the virus. Has proven to be effective, “says Rusk.

Janine Bouyea, assistant administrator at Natividad Hospital, said boosters were ready to give booster shots to employees when they were approved by the federal government and recommended by healthcare professionals.

“We have a stable supply of vaccines and the ability to add more clinics,” Bouyea said. “Good communication is important.”

Bouyea says Natividad is giving booster shots to people with severe immunodeficiency and will follow the CDC’s recommendations for who is next in line.

According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, Monterey County has a case rate of 9.1 per 100,000 and a test positive rate of 2.8%, down 0.5% from a week ago.

80.2% of Monterey County residents aged 12 and over have been vaccinated at least once with the COVID-19 vaccine, and 68% have a complete vaccination.

Visit mcvaccinate.com for COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination clinics.