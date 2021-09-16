Health
Monterey County Medical Facility Awaiting FDA Decision on COVID-19 Booster – Monterey Herald
Medical facilities in the Salinas-Monterey County area are waiting for the Food and Drug Administration to fully approve the COVID-19 booster shot for the general public before scheduling dosing.
County Health Officer Dr. Edward Moreno said at a media briefing Wednesday that the public health department continues to offer pop-up and regular vaccine clinics in different parts of the county, delivering 300-500 vaccines per week. He said he was.
The FDA’s advisory board will meet on Friday to discuss the Pfizer vaccine for a third or “booster” vaccination of individuals 16 years and older with the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to Moreno, the county continues to provide clinics for COVID-19 vaccination, awaiting FDA approval for booster shots, and will be available to Monterey County residents when it becomes available. Additional doses are planned for the individual.
After August 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will provide additional doses of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) to people with moderate to severe immunodeficiency at least 28 days after completion. Is recommended. The first mRNA COVID-19 vaccine series.
Booster shots are currently being considered for the general public who have already received the first two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
“Both the Biden administration and the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) leadership have approved three doses of one of the mRNA vaccines, but FDA approval is required,” said Montege Health spokeswoman Monica Sciuto. Stated. “For the time being, we are looking at what role the vaccine may play in providing additional (booster) doses in the light of many other places in the community where it is readily available. “
Sciuto said Montage Health is likely to provide additional boost immunity to its employees, but there are currently no plans to reopen the mass vaccination clinic.
“We will continue to assess the need for vaccine availability in our community,” Sciuto said. “I was asked about the additional dose of the vaccine, but at this time I share that only people with immunodeficiency are approved to take the additional dose.”
Sciuto said Monterey Health, the parent company of the Monterey Peninsula Community Hospital, will follow the CDC and FDA’s instructions for recommended types of vaccines for which additional doses are approved.
“The recommended vaccine type for additional doses is expected to be the same as the vaccine that patients received in the first two doses,” Sciuto said.
The Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System has seen patients show an interest in taking COVID-19 vaccine booster shots and encourages them to talk to their GPs.
Karina Rusk, a spokeswoman for the Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System, said: “Currently, due to the effectiveness of the vaccine, the FDA only approves additional shots to boost the immunity of people with treatments or conditions such as cancer that fall into the moderate or severe risk category. . “
Rusk said the Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System is closely following the development of the FDA and CDC, which may extend current recommendations for vaccine dosages.
“It is highly recommended that all eligible individuals be vaccinated with one of the three approved vaccines and continue to take precautions regarding masking and increasing social distance. This slows the spread of the virus. Has proven to be effective, “says Rusk.
Janine Bouyea, assistant administrator at Natividad Hospital, said boosters were ready to give booster shots to employees when they were approved by the federal government and recommended by healthcare professionals.
“We have a stable supply of vaccines and the ability to add more clinics,” Bouyea said. “Good communication is important.”
Bouyea says Natividad is giving booster shots to people with severe immunodeficiency and will follow the CDC’s recommendations for who is next in line.
According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, Monterey County has a case rate of 9.1 per 100,000 and a test positive rate of 2.8%, down 0.5% from a week ago.
80.2% of Monterey County residents aged 12 and over have been vaccinated at least once with the COVID-19 vaccine, and 68% have a complete vaccination.
Visit mcvaccinate.com for COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination clinics.
Sources
2/ https://www.montereyherald.com/2021/09/15/monterey-county-health-care-facilities-awaiting-fda-decision-on-covid-19-boosters
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]