Studies have found that the Moderna Covid vaccine produces a sustained immune response.





According to one study, the immunity generated by the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine lasts for at least 6 months, and there is no indication that vaccinated people need booster shots. According to a study published in the journal Science, this 6-month point is very important as it is the time when true immunological memory was formed. The Moderna Covid-19 vaccine produced a strong immune and antibody response for at least 6 months after clinical trial participants were fully vaccinated, but the immune response is likely to last much longer. The researchers say. They also show that this strong immunological memory persisted in all age groups tested, including people over 70 years of age. “Immune memory is stable and impressive, which is a good indicator of the durability of the mRNA vaccine,” said Shane Crotty, a professor at the Lahora Institute for Immunology (LJI) in the United States. The researchers compared the recovered Covid-19 patients with vaccine study participants who received 25 micrograms of Moderna vaccine during a phase I clinical trial. “We wanted to see if a quarter of the dose could elicit an immune response,” said Jose Mateus Trivino, a postdoctoral fellow at LJI, the lead author of the study. “We had the opportunity to receive samples from former Moderna Phase 1 study participants who received two injections of 25 micrograms of vaccine every 28 days,” said Tribino. Read again: Japan detects more Moderna vaccine contamination The dose of this vaccine is one-fourth of the 100 microgram Moderna dose that has been urgently licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Researchers do not know if this lower dose is as effective as the standard dose, but studies show that the antibody response with T cells in the lower dose group is still strong. They found that the Moderna vaccine promoted an adaptive immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 peplomer, much like the immune system’s response to natural infections. Coronavirus uses spike proteins to invade and infect cells. “The response is comparable. It’s neither high nor low,” said Daniela Weiskopf, an assistant professor of research at LJI. This study also shows the power of “cross-reactive” T cells, immune cells that trigger faster and better antibody responses. Researchers found that people with cross-reactive T cells showed significantly stronger antibody responses to both doses of the vaccine. “With this immune response, the immune system can work faster against the virus, and studies have shown that how fast the immune system responds is important. “Masu,” the researchers added. Read again: Vaccine maker Negotiations with Moderna, Pfizer Sticks to Compensation Clause: Source

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/coronavirus-outbreak/story/moderna-covid-vaccine-produces-lasting-immune-response-study-finds-1853301-2021-09-16 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

