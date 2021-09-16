Wyoming Residents Exposed to Pulmonary Plague-Positive Sick Cats





(Shutterstock) Casper, Wyoming — On Wednesday, September 15, the Wyoming Department of Health reported that cases of lung plague were detected in residents of northern Fremont County. The plague reportedly came into contact with a sick pet cat. Plague cases are rare among humans. According to the WDH report, only 7 of the resident or non-resident cases have been detected since 1978. The last to be detected in Wyoming was a non-resident who developed plague in Teton County in 2008. The article continues below … Bubonic plague is, according to WDH, the most serious form of plague and the only type of plague that can spread from person to person. The health department notifies people who may have come into contact with positive individuals and may need treatment. “Pulmonary plague can result from inhaling infectious droplets, or from untreated bubonic plague or septicemic plague,” the agency said. Plague generally “can be fatal to humans and other mammals, including pets, if not treated promptly with antibiotics,” WDH said. “Individuals with known plague exposure need post-exposure treatment with antibiotics that help prevent the disease.” “The symptoms of plague depend on how the patient is exposed. The most common form is bubonic plague, where the patient has a sudden fever, headache, chills, weakness, and one called bubo. Or it develops multiple swollen and painful lymph nodes. This form usually results from the sting of an infected flea. ” “Patients with septicemic plague develop the possibility of fever, chills, extreme weakness, abdominal pain, shock, and bleeding to the skin and other organs. Does septicemic plague occur as the first symptom of plague? It can develop from untreated glandular plague and can be caused by the bite of infected flea or the handling of infected animals. People with lung plague have fever, headache, weakness, and It develops rapidly developing pneumonia with shortness of breath, chest pain, and sometimes watery or bloody mucus. “ Dr. Alexia Harristo, director of health and epidemiologist in Wyoming, said the risk of human plague is very low in Wyoming. Cases have been recorded in livestock and wildlife. “It’s safe to assume that plague risks are everywhere in our state,” said Harristo. “The disease is rare in humans, but if symptoms consistent with plague occur, it is important to take precautions to reduce exposure and seek immediate medical care.” To reduce the risk of plague, WDH recommends that: Reduce rodent habitat around homes, workplaces, and recreation areas by removing brushes, rocky mountains, junk, cluttered firewood, and potential rodent food.

When handling or peeling potentially infected animals, wear gloves to prevent contact between the skin and Yersinia pestis.

Use repellents if you may be exposed to fleas during activities such as camping, hiking, or working outdoors. Products containing DEET can be applied to the skin as well as clothing.

Apply flea control products to keep fleas away from indoor and outdoor pets. Animals that roam freely outdoors are more likely to come into contact with plague-infected animals and fleas.

If your pet becomes ill, consult your veterinarian as soon as possible.

Do not allow free-roaming dogs and cats to share their beds with others. Related Articles from Oil City News:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://oilcity.news/community/animals/2021/09/15/wyoming-resident-exposed-to-sick-cats-positive-for-pneumonic-plague/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos