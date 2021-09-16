The Virginia Hospital Association wants to convince vaccine-hating groups to take shots in a new video





WAVY, Virginia — Virginia Hospital and the Healthcare Association have launched a new state-wide public education and outreach campaign that emphasizes the importance of vaccination. This initiative is aimed at people who are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine. This group is trying to reach people using social media, radio and other means.It is included Digital video It is in circulation Social media platform Audio-only radio announcement. According to the Virginia Department of Health, about 58% of the population is fully vaccinated. It leaves more than 40% vulnerabilities to viruses. Video and radio spots emphasize that vaccination dramatically reduces the likelihood of COVID-19 infection. Since January 17, only 0.4% of fully vaccinated people in Virginia have a breakthrough infection. Only .017% were hospitalized and .0038% died. Meanwhile, data show that 98% of US adults hospitalized for COVID-19 in June and July were unvaccinated. VHHA said it will release a message as delta variants continue to spread throughout the United States and Virginia. Virginia reported 52 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, the highest level of COVID deaths on average since March (28 per day). The 7-day moving average of cases in the state was 3,204 as of September 8. As of Wednesday, the local test positive rate in the eastern part of the state was 16.8%, up from 15.5% two weeks ago. Some hospital leaders also report that their facility is overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients. “ED is collapsing”: Sentara officials share how the COVID-19 surge is affecting patient occupancy

Va.Hospital associations are currently asking healthcare professionals for vaccine requirements

“Increasing the COVID-19 vaccination rate in Virginia is a safe and effective way to help you survive a pandemic and return to normal. The vaccine is free, federal approved, and infected. It has proven to be very effective in preventing hospitalization, “said Sean T. Connaughton, President and CEO of VHHA. “In addition to protecting yourself and those around you, vaccination is a way to honor the dedicated federal medical professionals who have bravely served at the forefront of this pandemic for over 18 months. So if you haven’t been vaccinated yet, plan your vaccination today. “ Anyone over the age of 12 in Virginia can be vaccinated. Virginias who are eligible for vaccination are advised to visit https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/ Also www.vaccines.gov/ To get more information about vaccination, including the location of vaccines in the federal community. Get the free WAVY News app. App Store When Google playGet the latest information on all local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wavy.com/covid-19-vaccine/virginia-hospital-association-hopes-to-convince-vaccine-hesitant-groups-to-get-the-shot-with-new-video/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos