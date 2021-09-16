Younger propensity for COVID-19 hospitalization and death in South Dakota





Sioux Falls, South Dakota (KELO) — Health officials in South Dakota have confirmed that a man in Pennington County, in his thirties, died of COVID-19. He is the second South Dakota to die this month in that age group. COVID-19, South Dakota: A total of 568 new cases. The number of deaths increased to 2,093. Active case at 7,364



South Dakota isn’t the only place to see young people with COVID-19 getting seriously ill. Hospitalization and death of COVID-19 is becoming younger throughout the United States. Let’s take a look at the age of South Dakota where deaths were reported in the first 15 days of this month. As you can see, the majority of people who died were in their 60s and 70s. In the first half of September 2020, most of the people who died were in their 80s. Unlike this year, no one in their thirties or forties died of the virus. Hospitalization with COVID-19 is also getting younger. This chart shows the ages of people with active cases of COVID-19 who were hospitalized. Patients in their 60s make up the largest group, followed by patients in their 70s. As you can see, there are also a few children with active cases hospitalized in South Dakota. At Avera Makenan Hospital, the average age of COVID-19 patients has dropped to about 50 years.

The average inpatient was in his 70s at this time last year. A hospital spokesman said more elderly people are likely to be vaccinated. Avera Makenan is also looking at young patients in the ICU. This is a breakdown of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 illness within the monument health system. These numbers are for September 8th. pic.twitter.com/K1CoaorDFx — Monument Health (@_monumenthealth) September 10, 2021 This is the latest number of patients admitted for COVID-19. Vaccination can protect you from COVID-19 infections and serious complications. Learn about the benefits and how to schedule a vaccine appointment. https://t.co/7M96xD6pmD pic.twitter.com/8tx5IMlFop — Sanford Health (@SanfordHealth) September 14, 2021 Sanford is also seeing young COVID-19 patients in hospitals and ICUs. So far this month, the average coronavirus patient in the intensive care unit is 10 years younger than the same period last year. Both health systems say that most people hospitalized with COVID 19 are not vaccinated.

