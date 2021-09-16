NSW records 1351 new COVID cases, 12 deaths





“We understand that there is a segment of the population that feels very strongly about it, but we are confident that the majority of the population in the region really accepts vaccination,” said Dr. Gale. Said. Meanwhile, Glen Innes, a town in northern New South Wales, has not yet been blocked after the incident was confirmed overnight. Dr. Marianne Gale, Deputy Chief Health Officer of NSW, provides the COVID-19 update. credit:Let Wyman Dr. Gail says she is “carefully optimistic” and the state has reached its current peak of outbreaks. “At this point, it’s nice to see the number of cases stable. We know they bounce a little,” said Dr. Gale. “But we know that even a single event can cause a peak in numbers.” NSW administered 29,976 vaccines from 24 hours to 8 pm last night. Hazard said 80.1% of the population over the age of 16 was first vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, and 48.5% of the entire community over the age of 16 was fully vaccinated. According to NSW Health, there were 129,266 COVID-19 tests reported by 8 pm last night, compared to a total of 137,498 the day before. Currently, 1231 COVID-19 cases are hospitalized, 231 are in the intensive care unit, and 108 of them require ventilation. The recent 12 deaths of people infected with COVID-19 are: A man in his 90s from western Sydney died at Westmead Hospital. He had an infection at the Hardi Guildford Aged Care Facility. This is the second death associated with an outbreak at this facility.

A man in his 60s from western Sydney died at Northern Beaches Hospital.

A man in his 60s from southwestern Sydney died at Northern Beaches Hospital.

A woman in her 80s from western Sydney died at Westmead Hospital.

A woman in her 80s from southwest Sydney died at Concord Hospital.

A woman in her 60s from southeastern Sydney died at Prince of Wales Hospital.

A man in his 40s from western Sydney died at Nepean Hospital.

A woman in her 80s from western Sydney died at Westmead Hospital.

A woman in her 70s from western Sydney died at Nepean Hospital.

A man in his 70s from southwestern Sydney died at Campbelltown Hospital.

A woman in her 60s from southwestern Sydney died at home.

A man in his 50s from western Sydney died at Westmead Hospital. The COVID-19 outbreak occurred in three Redfern Social Housing Towers, home to more than 630 people. Currently, 12 people are being tested positive for the virus in their Inner West apartments on Morehead Street. A spokesman for the Sydney District Health District said this week a mobile vaccination team was visiting each building to provide vaccinations to residents. Loading “To date, nearly two-thirds of the residents of the three buildings have been vaccinated,” said a spokesman. “The COVID-19 inspection clinic is also located on Poet’s Corner grounds, and so far more than 300 locals have been inspected this week.” Confirmed cases or close contacts are provided with health accommodation if they cannot be safely quarantined at home. Pop-up test clinic also opened in Redfern block Concerns about increasing cases in vulnerable urban communities.. Loading there were 514 new local cases reported in Victoria, The best daily numbers in over a year. Victoria’s Prime Minister Daniel Andrews predicts that his state will reach the first dose of 70% of the adult population today. The Morning Edition newsletter is a guide to the most important and interesting stories, analyzes and insights of the day. sign up here..

