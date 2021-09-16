Health
The incidence and hospitalization of Colorado COVID is increasing.Unknown case
The status of COVID-19 in Colorado is ambiguous as hospitalizations and outbreaks continue to increase, but there are signs that cases may be beginning to decline.
State epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Harley said the 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases has declined over the past few days, whether it is the beginning of a plateau, a persistent decline, or cases. It’s not clear if it was a blip before it started. It will rise again. The average peaked at about 1,933 cases per day on September 5, and fell to about 1,773 cases as of Tuesday.
“That’s an unclear trend for me,” she said during a news briefing on Wednesday.
Hospitalization with COVID-19 is not as fast as last week, but it is still increasing. If the number of cases is really decreasing, hospitalization should continue in the near future. If not, it may be a temporary reduction in cases or a reflection of inadequate testing.
Incidence in the state also continued to increase from 291 last week to 362 on Wednesday. More than one-third of current outbreaks occur in schools.
In most settings, an outbreak is defined as five or more cases that share some links. At school, it could be a class or extracurricular activity shared by the students, or a bus ride together. If a school has multiple small clusters, the state reports them together.
Nursing homes and life support facilities are the exceptions, and the outbreak must be declared after two related incidents. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported that there were clusters in 67 nursing homes and 46 livelihood support facilities, a total increase of 13 from last week.
Residents are at high risk of serious illness and death, which is of particular concern for outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The current outbreak has infected 289 residents and 365 staff. 10 inhabitants have died.
As of Wednesday, there were outbreaks in 127 schools, up from 80 a week ago. So far, active outbreaks have affected 1,379 students and 204 staff. No one is dead.
The majority of outbreaks were less than 5 cases, but there were more than 30 cases in 11 schools.
- Loveland High School, Thompson R2-J Schools: 46 student cases, 3 staff cases
- Douglas County High School, Douglas County School District: 35 students, 7 staff
- Power Technical Early College, Falcon District 49:35 students, 7 staff
- North Ridge High School, Weld County District 6:37 students, 2 staff
- Eagle Valley High School, Eagle County School: 37 students, 0 staff
- Mesa Junior High School, DCSD: 33 students, 4 staff
- Horizon Middle School, Falcon: 29 students, 4 staff
- Elbert School, Elbert District 200: 21 students, 11 staff
- Mortensen Elementary School, Jeffco Public School: 22 students, 8 staff
- Resurrection Christian Middle School / High School: 24 students, 6 staff
- STEM School Highlands Ranch, DCSD: 30 students, 0 staff
Outbreak data may not be in the big picture due to delays in reporting. For example, Larimer County Public Health has associated 43 cases with the Resurrection Christian School. According to the Colorado people, But the state total is almost one-third lower.
