Wyoming reports a rare case of human lung plague





Wyoming health officials announced a “rare but serious” case of lung plague in northern Fremont County, just south of Yellowstone National Park, on Wednesday. According to a Wyoming Health Department news release, lung plague is the most serious form of plague and is the only type that can spread from person to person. Pulmonary plague can be transmitted from inhalation of infectious airborne droplets from an infected person. Alternatively, it can develop through less plague, bubonic plague, and septicemic plague in untreated form. Symptoms include fever, headache, malaise, shortness of breath, chest pain, and rapidly developing pneumonia, sometimes with watery or bloody mucus. Both bubonic plague and septicemic plague can be transmitted from animal to human through fleas of infected animals. In the Wyoming case, an infected individual was in contact with a sick pet cat, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Bubonic plague is the most common form of plague, and patients develop one or more swollen and painful lymph nodes called sudden fever, headache, chills, weakness, and bubo. Patients with septicemic plague develop fever, chills, extreme weakness, abdominal pain, shock, and the possibility of bleeding to the skin and other organs. Septicemic plague can occur as the first symptom of plague or from untreated bubonic plague and can be caused by the bite of an infected flea or the handling of an infected animal. Dr. Alexia Harristo, Wyoming’s state health officer, said that humans are at very low risk of plague in Wyoming, but the disease has been recorded in livestock and wildlife throughout the state. “It’s safe to assume that plague risks are everywhere in our state,” said Harristo. “The disease is rare in humans, but if symptoms consistent with plague occur, it is important to take precautions to reduce exposure and seek immediate medical care.”

To reduce the risk of plague, WDH recommends that: Reduce rodent habitat around homes, workplaces, and recreation areas by removing brushes, rocky mountains, junk, cluttered firewood, and potential rodent food.

When handling or peeling potentially infected animals, wear gloves to prevent contact between the skin and Yersinia pestis.

Use repellents if you may be exposed to fleas during activities such as camping, hiking, or working outdoors. Products containing DEET can be applied to the skin as well as clothing.

Apply flea control products to keep fleas away from indoor and outdoor pets. Animals that roam freely outdoors are more likely to come into contact with plague-infected animals and fleas.

If your pet becomes ill, consult your veterinarian as soon as possible.

Do not allow free-roaming dogs and cats to share their beds with others. This human plague case is the seventh case believed to have been obtained in Wyoming since 1978. Other recorded Wyoming cases include out-of-state cases taken in Washakie County in 1978, Laramie County in 1982, and Sheridan County in 1992. The 2000 Washakie County incident, the 2004 Goshen County out-of-state incident, and the 2008 Out-of-state incident in Teton County. Click here for details on the case..

