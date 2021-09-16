Covid-19: Positive case test at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland, close contact with 3 patients

Another person showed positive COVID-19 Sixth such case after going to Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital without viral symptoms In less than two weeks..

That person In 13 new cases Reported Thursday by Health Director Dr. Ashley Bloomfield, it was the only one not yet linked to the cluster.

According to Bloomfield, the person was asymptomatic for Covid-19 and went to the emergency department in Middlemore, but was wiped out as part of an extensive examination ongoing at the hospital.

Chris McKean / Staff The person went to the emergency department in Middlemore. They were asymptomatic but positive during extensive surveillance screening conducted in the hospital.

The patient arrived at the hospital on Wednesday at 10:42 pm. They gave a negative answer during the screening, first triaged for 10 minutes and then were placed in another evaluation room.

Staff observed that patients may have Covid-19 symptoms and tested them. The positive result came back around 12:30 am and was put in the quarantine room.

All staff wore full PPE, and as a result, staff did not get stuck. It was not considered a “significant event,” the Health Commission said.

The other three patients in ED at the time were identified as close contacts. One has been discharged and is under the control of a public health team. The two were still in the ED at 10am.

Chris McKean / Staff The other three patients with ED have been identified as close contacts and staff are not stuck.

Patients do not require hospital-level care and are likely to be discharged to a controlled isolation facility on Thursday, DHB said.

All patients who may have come into contact with the person will be contacted through contact tracing.

According to Bloomfield, the person was interviewed Thursday and places of interest will be posted on the Ministry of Health’s website.

This is because a mobile Covid-19 swab team has been deployed within the ward to provide opportunistic testing for newly admitted asymptomatic patients.

On Thursday, Dr. Pete Watson, chief medical officer at DHB in Manukau County, said the mobile team was wiping ward patients in the morning and ED patients in the afternoon after the hospitalization decision was made.

Watson did not intend to “wipe all patients in the hospital from bed to bed,” but at this stage the focus was on newly admitted asymptomatic people, including adult medical and surgical wards. He said he was guessing.

He said the test did not replace the existing Covid screening and process already performed for patients, and those suspected of being exposed to the virus followed a “totally different route.” ..

supply Dr. Pete Watson, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer of County Manukau Health.

Also, it wasn’t obligatory, “but we encourage everyone to provide tests to take it,” he said.

“This team can usually go to a local laboratory for testing, but only provides surveillance for patients who cannot go because they are hospitalized.”

This is the 6th time since the beginning of September The test was positive when a person who had no known exposure to Covid-19, had no symptoms, and was not in the area of ​​interest arrived at the hospital.

Ministry of Health revealed over the weekend 3 people visited Middlemore on Friday and Saturday, before the virus tested positive, included a woman and a five-month-old baby who went to the birth evaluation unit.

In an interview with thing this weekWatson said a series of positive cases led to “demanding” and “difficult” times for hospitals, requiring staff to be evacuated and wiped out regularly as a precautionary measure. rice field.

“Because it’s a hospital in southern Auckland, it’s clear why some people have Covid. We’re their hospital.” He said then.

News about recent incidents may be worrisome, but Watson emphasized that hospitals are safe and urged people not to delay seeking treatment.