Is it safe to get COVID vaccine boosters from two brands?

Jordan H. could not wait to receive the COVID-19 vaccination when some vaccines received an emergency use authorization. His wife, a teacher, was prioritized. While waiting for him to qualify, 39-year-old Pro Bono’s dad read everything he could do about vaccines.

When it was his turn, he chose to carry the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — not because it was a single dose, but because it was well tested in South Africa, where the new COVID-19 mutant was circulating. is. He thought it was important for the future to work for variants.

After six months of fast-forwarding, Jordan was again in the COVID-19 vaccination line. This time he wanted and found the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. He had a credible health expert who said it didn’t really matter which vaccine you got, but later news reports wondered if it was true to him. rice field.

“Things began to be fooled about other variants, and then I learned that I was concerned about the effectiveness of the J & J vaccine. Compared to other available vaccines, “he told Dezalet News. “I’m almost 40 years old and healthy, but I have asthma. I’m starting to realize I’m not invincible.”

He got the first shot at the grocery store. He went elsewhere in search of other brands of vaccines. I didn’t want to lie, so I told my employees that I not only lost my vaccination card, but also switched brands. The individual simply handed him a new card and recorded his “first” shot.

Jordan is seeing an increasing number of Americans trying to gather information from a myriad of sources about the COVID-19 vaccine, some of which are inconsistent. .. Vaccines are a controversial topic, so he urged him not to use his surname and profession.

According to recent reports, some people are trying to get the second type of vaccine, as he did. Others are jumping ahead of future recommendations from public health authorities to get vaccine boosters at eight months. This is supported by the Biden administration and hopes to be approved by the regulatory agency.

Some believe that acquiring two different vaccine brands can be even more protective. Some are reportedly trying to replace J & J shots. Like Jordan, they are worried that the vaccine is less effective than either Pfizer or Moderna to prevent infection and hospitalization.

Jordan was willing to use his real name and look for another brand of vaccine, but authorities believe that some people aren’t true to cross the line or cross the brand. They take advantage of the fact that boosters have already been approved for people with weakened immunity, such as solid organ transplants and cancer. To get a booster, others have to go to a clinic or pharmacy and lie when asked if they are eligible.

Some nursing homes offer a third shot to those who want it, saying that older people are particularly vulnerable and their immune system is probably weakening over time.

However, it has been reported that getting a booster is not difficult, but is the jury still considering whether it is a good idea?

Other priorities

Audrey Stephenson, head of the Family Health Department at the Salt Lake County Health Department, heard rumors of people trying to game the vaccination system, but did not see any direct evidence. She believes that most people follow the advice of public health professionals. She said most of the cases she heard about people crossing the brand were anecdotes from the media.

Questions about the health risks and benefits of additional vaccines and rebranding have not yet been resolved. Stevenson believes that most people are patient and are also interested in whether the study can solve questions such as whether booster vaccines are needed and when it is best.

She said public health workers are still focused on getting individuals to get their first vaccination. “But we noticed at the outreach event that people showed that they liked which vaccine they wanted.”

More is known about safety and efficacy because individual vaccines are designed for use, but speculation and some small studies have taken into account variability. For example, Moderna is testing whether the COVID-19 vaccine and influenza vaccination can be combined into a single injection.

According to Stevenson, the recommendation from public health experts such as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization is to stick to one COVID vaccine brand, which is the rule for those who are allowed to receive the vaccine. is. “As long as you know the first product used and it’s on your vaccination card or vaccination registry, you should be able to offer the same.”

Skip first

Without regulatory approval, most people need a misrepresentation to get a booster early. People are asked if they have a weakened immune system. No details will be asked. Stevenson said he had never heard of vaccinated people pulling someone away because they doubted the answer.

Authorities considered vaccination very important and did not require identification. They don’t want to discourage those who don’t have it or don’t want to show it.

Even if a doctor prescribes the use of such an “off label” vaccine, prescribing the drug outside the scope of the usage guidelines, such as brand crossover doses and boosters for people with no weakened immunity. Is a term that describes. — The vaccinated person is supposed to say no. Stevenson said vaccinated people are constrained by federal guidelines.

COVID-19 vaccination is to be entered into the vaccination registry within 24 hours, a database that tracks the immunization required, especially to attend school. At least initially, the providers were overwhelmed and the pandemic process was delayed by some very new entries.

Among other reasons, the registry is an important way to check status if someone loses their vaccination card. It may be even more important if the employer requires workers to show evidence of vaccination under the new presidential mission. The registry helps ensure that the timing between doses is correct. It may indicate that someone has changed the vaccination. Or, if the provider checks, prevent vaccination.

Click here for details

Experts say it’s difficult to make a direct comparison because the effectiveness tests used different endpoints. Both Pfizer and Moderna use mRNA technology, and vaccines have been tested in the mid-90% range for symptomatic prophylactic effects. However, these numbers were not generated while the variant was in circulation. J & J is considered to be approximately 66% effective against moderate to severe infections and 85% effective against more severe infections, and is also effective against at least some variants. .. It was also developed using a different technology.

J & J was deployed after Pfizer and Moderna, so it is not well known. However, research on all vaccines is ongoing.

Associated Press reported “J & J has released lab data on antibodies that fight the virus, which shows that the vaccine protects against delta variants for eight months. In another small lab study, it was given twice. Questions have been raised as to whether the approach is more effective. It is an option that J & J is studying. “

There are other vaccine-related questions with inconsistent early answers. According to experts, science has not settled on how long the innate immunity of people previously infected with COVID-19 lasts, or whether it is the same for all. There is evidence that it will decline. Some of the questions being studied are whether a single dose of the vaccine is appropriate for people with some degree of innate immunity. Studies in Israel have suggested that surviving COVID-19 is a better defense than vaccines. I disagree with other studies.

“Giving a single dose of vaccine to previously infected people seemed to strengthen their protection. The long-term benefits of a recent boost in Israel are unknown. Data are available. It was posted as a preprinted article on medRxiv and has not yet been reviewed by other researchers. ” Bloomberg report.

The study also raised questions about the degree of immunity depending on the mutant.

Food and Drug Administration advisors meet on Friday to discuss whether additional injections should be recommended to boost the Pfizer vaccine. This is the only one that is fully FDA approved at this time, but only if you are 16 years of age or older. It has an emergency use authorization for them between the ages of 12-15 and is being studied in smaller children.

An international panel of scientists, including researchers from both the FDA and the World Health Organization, published a review in a medical journal this week. Lancet Of all relevant published studies and clinical trials. They conclude that the general public does not currently need booster immunity.

“Overall, the studies currently available do not provide credible evidence that protection against serious diseases, which is the main goal of vaccination, is significantly reduced,” said WHO’s lead author. One Ana-Maria Henao-Restrepo said: Press release For journal articles.

“The idea of ​​further reducing the number of COVID-19 cases by boosting the immunity of vaccinated people is fascinating, but the decision to do so is evidence-based and considers the interests and risks of individuals and society. You have to, “she said. “These high stakes decisions should be based on solid evidence and international scientific debate.”

The panel said that if a COVID-19 vaccine booster is needed, influenza vaccination will probably inform the design. The vaccine’s prescription will be modified to target influenza variants that are expected to prevail during the year. Similarly, the COVID-19 booster may be tailored to the circulating mutants.

Jordan completed Pfizer’s two-shot series with no complications from receiving the second type of vaccine. He used his real name. And although he imagines that the immune database may state that it is doubly covered, he is happy with his decision.

“It looks like I had a booster,” he said.

He believes in vaccines and believes that the COVID-19 vaccine “sounds like some of the safest vaccines to date.” He said he is vaccinated against influenza each year and will follow future recommendations for COVID-19 vaccination. He stopped relying on just one vaccine. He also believes that he is less likely to face the risk of vaccines than the amount of additives in food he consumes each year.