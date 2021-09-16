COVID-19: Pressure on Montreal Hospitals in the Fourth Pandemic Wave

Montreal public health officials warn that pressure on municipal hospitals is increasing as the number of new cases COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) It keeps increasing.

Dr. Milene Drouin, Director of Public Health in the region, said that Montreal sees an average of 250 new cases daily, with the more contagious delta mutants accounting for the majority of cases.

Currently, there are 136 outbreaks across the region, of which 61 are in the workplace, 28 are in schools, 24 are in day care, and 14 are in long-term care facilities for the elderly.

She explained that although cases are not increasing exponentially, there is a direct correlation with higher positive rates in areas with persistent community infections and lower vaccination rates.

“The adult population is still 300,000 and 200,000 under the age of 11 have not been vaccinated,” Drouin said, adding that the virus still has a good basin for vulnerable people. ..

Efforts to vaccinate more people, especially in high school, continue, with only 63 percent of people between the ages of 12 and 17 being properly vaccinated.

“I don’t have to repeat that, but the vaccine is effective,” Drouin said.

“It protects against more serious illnesses, and according to the latest analysis by the Institute (INSPQ), unvaccinated people are four times more likely to be infected when in contact with a case, and are at the risk of being hospitalized.”

However, Drouin warned not to think that full vaccination meant invincibility, saying that people should continue to follow public health guidelines, including social distance and wearing masks. I did.

Sonia Bélanger, head of CIUSSS du Center-Sud-de-l’Île-de-Montréal, one of the city’s 10 community health authorities, said an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases was felt in hospitals around the world. Said that. city.

Currently, 70 patients are being treated in Montreal hospitals, and an additional 43 need treatment in the intensive care unit.

Veranger also reiterated that people who have not been vaccinated with COVID-19 need to take their shots.

“It’s the unvaccinated people who are at risk of blocking the medical network in the coming weeks,” she said, saying that 87% of hospitalized patients had not been vaccinated twice in the last 28 days. I added. 71% of ICU patients were unvaccinated.

Hospital emergency rooms are already under pressure, with most operating at 110% excess capacity most days. One day, it gets worse as capacity exceeds 150-160 percent, Belanger said.

Dr. Paul Warshawsky, ICU medical director of the Jewish General ICU, said he was afraid that things would get worse as he had to transfer the patient to another hospital.

“We’re definitely not at the peak yet. I don’t think anyone thinks it’s approaching the peak yet. I think it will continue to build slowly,” he said in a serious COVID-19 case. Said about.

“At some point, the government will have no choice but to start planning more blockades, unless everyone goes out and gets vaccinated now.”

She urged people to avoid the ER and said she should first seek help from her doctor or make an appointment with the clinic.

Promotion of vaccination includes healthcare workers, 87% of whom are fully vaccinated and 92% of whom have been vaccinated at least once.

According to Belanger, Montreal’s public sector has about 100,000 health care workers, and it’s safe to assume that those who take the first dose will receive a second dose.

However, 8,000 workers are still unvaccinated.

















The government has set a deadline of October 15 for health care workers to be fully vaccinated or at risk of being suspended unpaid.

Mr. Bellanger said he will spare no effort to get employees on board by increasing the time frame available for vaccination and introducing a mobile vaccination clinic at the facility.

“We’re doing everything we can to eliminate the need to reduce services,” Bellanger said of the potential staff shortage and its impact on the medical network.

With only one month left until the deadline of October 15, Veranger was optimistic.

