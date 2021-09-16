NSW Covid Update: 1,351 new cases and 12 deaths when Albury and Lismore enter snap lockdown | New South Wales





Two more regions of New South Wales The state has recorded 1,351 new Covid cases and 12 deaths, and in some areas it appears to be infected with an infectious disease, entering a seven-day snap lockdown. Details of the new blockade in Albury and Lismore have not yet been published in NSW. health Although it is a website, from 6 pm Thursday, these areas will be subject to the same restrictions as the Sydney metropolitan area, such as wearing outdoor masks, restricting travel and visitors, and closing unnecessary retail stores. .. However, Deputy Prime Minister John Barillaro delivered welcome news to the southern and western regions of the state on Thursday. From 1 pm on Thursday, home orders for Vega, Brainy, Bogan, Cabonne, Dungog, Forbes, Muswellbrook, Narrabri, Parks, Singleton, Snowy Monaro and Upper Hunter Municipality (LGA) have been lifted. “I recommend that everyone in the 12 LGAs out of the blockage enjoy freedom in a responsible, Covid-safe way, and NSW has a 70% double dose target,” said Barillaro. Said. “Unfortunately, based on the latest health advice, a stay-at-home order applies to everyone living in the LGA in Albury and Lismore,” he said. Dr. Marianne Gale, Deputy Chief Health Officer, said the two Covid cases in Albury seemed unrelated, and that many exposed areas prompted decisions to block border cities. In the Lismore case, Sydney There is also exposure to local schools, encouraging swift action. Other areas are also required to be vigilant. NSW Health’s ongoing sewage monitoring program has detected sewage treatment plants in Gunnedah, Inverell, Hunter Karuah, and fragments of the virus in Coffs Harbor, Cowra, Young, and Narooma. The incident was also confirmed in Glen Innes, northwestern state, after the 8 pm deadline on Wednesday. Still under investigation. NSW recorded 1,351 new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 from 24 hours to 8 pm Wednesday. No new cases have been obtained abroad, and 17 previously reported cases have been excluded as a result of further investigation. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the total number of coronavirus cases in New South Wales has been 48,152. An additional 12 died in Covid-19. There were three age groups, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s. Ten of the twelve were unvaccinated. New South Wales continues to move towards a 70% double vaccination target, with sufficient levels of people giving a second dose. A total of 80.1% of the population aged 16 and over are first vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine, and 48.5% of the entire community aged 16 and over are fully vaccinated. Health Minister Brad Hazard admitted that the supply of Pfizer vaccine was still in short supply, especially in the region, but said there were many AstraZeneca and urged people to take advantage of it. There was also concern about the outbreak at Redfern Tower, a major public housing complex in central Sydney. Twelve of the 630 residents tested positive for the virus. An ambulance in New South Wales left Redfern’s public housing complex on Thursday, with 12 residents positive for Covid. Photo: Lisa Marie Williams / Getty Images According to Gail, there was a lot of outreach before the outbreak, with two-thirds of the population receiving at least one vaccination. She said that 330 Covid tests were conducted yesterday and there was a team on site to advise on safe self-isolation methods such as masks, cleaning products, food and social support. She said that residents who could not be safely isolated were given the opportunity to move.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/sep/16/nsw-covid-update-1351-new-cases-and-12-deaths-as-albury-and-lismore-enter-snap-lockdown The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos