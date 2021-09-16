Cambridge is preparing to hold an annual influenza vaccination clinic for residents of Harvard University affiliates.news





Harvard University affiliates are eligible for free seasonal flu shots available to all city residents within a month at the Cambridge Public Health Department clinic. The Ministry of Health will host a total of four clinics between October 15th and 23rd, providing two variations of the flu vaccine (shots and mists) free of charge to adults and children over 6 months of age. is. The closest clinic to the college is the City Wide Senior Center in Central Square. It is one stop from Harvard Square on the MBTA Red Line. Registration begins about two weeks before the clinic opens. Clinic carry-on is acceptable, but it is recommended that you register online before going to the clinic to help the public health department follow Covid-19 safety procedures. Harvard Health Services has not yet announced a schedule for the on-campus influenza vaccine clinic. Still, university spokesperson Jason A. Newton urged affiliates to stay alert for the flu and Covid-19 in anticipation of the flu season. Newton wrote a statement by email. The season usually lasts from October to May. “Influenza and Covid-19 are both respiratory illnesses that can cause serious complications, so we strongly recommend that everyone in the community, including faculty, students, and staff, be vaccinated against the flu. “Newton writes. He added that all enrolled students must be vaccinated against the flu by December 31st, but are encouraged to be vaccinated against the flu in early October or November. I did. Harvard employees also need the flu vaccine. According to Newton, students vaccinated against the flu vaccine outside the HUHS provider or influenza clinic will need to submit proof from the patient portal to update their immune records and enroll in spring classes. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health removed the state-wide flu vaccine obligation for K-12 and college students in January due to the mild flu season and the desire to focus on Covid-19 vaccine administration. In addition to the four Cambridge Public Health Department-sponsored clinics, CVS began offering influenza vaccinations in August at Minute Clinic, a pharmacy and retail clinic. The Harvard Square location is currently accepting online reservations. A yellow poster around the store tells customers to make a reservation via a text message, “The 2021 flu shot has arrived! Get yours today!” increase. A flu shot poster is posted next to the CVS pharmacy in Harvard Square. NS Angela de la Cruz Individuals who test positive for Covid-19 should postpone influenza vaccination until the end of the recommended quarantine period, following the guidance of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. — Staff writer Claire H. Guo [email protected].. Follow her on Twitter @clairehguo.. — Staff writer Christine Mui [email protected].. Follow her on Twitter @MuiChristine..

