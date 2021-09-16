10 COVID-19 occurs at a long-term care facility in Buncombe County





Buncombe County Nursing Homes continue to see an increasing number of cases of COVID-19. Reported by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on September 14 10 long-term care facilities There was an outbreak of COVID-19 at Bancom. Black Mountain Neuromedical Treatment Center, Brooks Howell Home, Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community, Freshers Fairview Skill Donoring Facility, Givens Health Center, Laurel’s of Summit Ridge, Oaks at Sweeten Creek, Pisga Manor Healthcare Center, Stone Creek Health and Rehabilitation Baptist Home in western North Carolina. According to Stacy Sanders, director of public health at Buncombe County, an “outbreak” in a long-term care facility is defined as two or more cases. Cases reported were both staff and residents. A month ago, the state reported Only 4 facilities — Brooks-Howell Home, Carolina Pines in Asheville, Deerfield, Laurel at Summit Ridge — COVID-19 occurs on August 17th. According to data on September 14, Summit Ridge Laurel was described as having 28 cases and 4 deaths.Employees do not need to have COVID-19 vaccine, Laurels Website status. The Black Mountain Neuro-Medical Treatment Center is not far behind with 27 reported cases. COVID19 News:2 Buncombe County schools have COVID-19 clusters, accounting for an increasing number of children NCDHHS does not report the exact case and when the death occurred. However, outbreaks are only considered “28 days after the latest onset date of the symptomatic person or the first day of sampling from the latest asymptomatic person”. Of the 105 cases at the Vancom facility, 66 were staff. Stacy Sanders, director of public health at Buncombe County, said the Department of Health is encouraging long-term care facilities to encourage employees to be vaccinated. “Vaccines are safe and effective and are the best way to protect (your) yourself, but especially in long-term care facilities, they are the best way to protect the people you serve,” Saunders said. Said in the media. September 15th briefing. COVID-19 surge fills ICU bed:When the ICU is full, Haywood Regional bypasses out-of-county patients coming by ambulance Bancom residents aged 65 and over are the most vaccinated population in the county, with 94% receiving both vaccinations. State Health Department. This age group had the lowest number of COVID-19 cases from September 8th to 13th, only 11%. About 60% of Vancom residents aged 25-49 are vaccinated. According to the weekly COVID-19 update September 14, this group accounted for the majority (38%) of new cases in the county from September 1-8. “I still think it really shows the effectiveness of the vaccine. We do see their outbreaks, but given the total number involved, they are much smaller,” Saunders said. I did. Shelby Harris is a reporter covering the latest news, education and other topics.She can reach at [email protected] Or on Twitter @_shelbyharris..

