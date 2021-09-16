Highest amount of COVID found among negative influenza tests in Hawaii

Honolulu (KHON2) — The summer and fall surge in COVID-19 cases in Hawaii was not just the number of daily tests. The flu tracking program detected the largest jump ever in a sample that turned out to be COVID instead.

More than one-third of the negative flu samples have been found to have COVID in the last few weeks. This is the biggest part of a pandemic ever.

according to State health data on influenza trackingNone of the 520 respiratory specimens from the recent weekly influenza surveillance were positive for influenza. This means that hundreds of people who thought they would get the flu had something else.

More than 37% of patients screened for COVID were also found to be positive instead. 52 of the 138 samples retested for COVID as part of what is called “sentinel surveillance” within the influenza program.

“This reflects what we saw in the COVID test. We saw an increase and a surge in delta variants,” explained Thomas Lee, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the University of Hawaii. “It proves that our flu monitor does the job.”

The influenza monitoring program also checks COVID samples for over a year, just in case. Small stable trickles of COVID are usually detected, but the surge over the last two weeks has been surprising. Over 30% of the subset of negative influenza sampled for COVID were recorded positive in mid-August, and over 37% were the next week — the highest ever.

“Often you may not want to be tested for COVID if you are in a young population or demographic, especially because you know you are vaccinated,” Lee said. rice field. “But if you are in the clinic for any other reason and are part of the surveillance, you will be picked up and tested for various strains of influenza and COVID.”

According to the CDC, both COVID and the flu have common symptoms such as fever, chills, coughing, shortness of breath, malaise, and physical pain.

“We know that taste and smell loss is unique to COVID, but once again, if fully vaccinated, it is possible to experience many of these serious symptoms. It’s less than if you were infected. It’s COVID and you’re fully vaccinated, so your symptoms probably reflect the symptoms of the flu, “Lee said.

It is unknown whether these cases were vaccinated, tested for COVID at the same time, discovered later, or later added to the total number of cases. KHON2 asked DOH for details for a few weeks and is still waiting for DOH’s response, but some fine prints of the report show that patients in the sentry surveillance batch have respiratory symptoms but have not been hospitalized. Explains that you are not traveling outside Hawaii.

Doctors and public health professionals should remember to take action again against both viruses — get a COVID vaccine and an annual flu shot.

“The flu has been forgotten so far,” says Lee. “But we are closely monitoring the potential impact of influenza in addition to COVID.”