September 16, 2021 Here’s what you need to know:

Detroit – Michigan reported 6,604 new cases of COVID-19 and 62 virus-related deaths on Wednesday. 3,302 cases in the last 2 days.

The Wednesday update brings the total number of COVID cases confirmed in Michigan to 983,109, including 20,597 deaths. These numbers have increased from 976,505 cases and 20,535 deaths. As of monday..

Note: Michigan posted that 44 new deaths have been confirmed since the last update, but Monday’s report reported that 20,535 died from COVID and Wednesday’s report increased to 20,597. increase. This suggests that 62 new COVID deaths have been confirmed.

Tests increased to about 20,000 diagnostic tests per day on average, 7-day positive rate of 9.39% as of Wednesday, Slightly higher than last week. The positive rate has been steadily rising since the lowest end of June. hospitalization It has been steadily increasing for several weeks.

Incidents are on the rise again in Michigan. Status 7-day moving average for daily It was 2,685 on Wednesday-an important jump since the beginning of July. The average death toll for the seven days on Wednesday was 25. The state fatality rate is 2.1%.Status Also reports “active cases” Listed at 59,800 on Monday.

Michigan Reported is more than 9.7 million times Of the COVID-19 vaccine given as of Monday 66.6% of 16 or more residents Received at least one dose 58.1% of residents over 16 years old It is considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University 40.9 million cases Reported in the United States More than 659,900 dead Reported by a virus. Over 3.5 billion vaccine doses worldwide It has been administered in the United States alone, including more than 370 million doses.

In the world, It has been confirmed that 224 million people are infected. And more 4.6 million people have died, According to Johns Hopkins University. Due to limited testing, various ways the country counts deaths, and intentional underreporting by some governments, the true numbers are certainly much higher.

in the meantime Coronavirus pandemic Preventive measures helped Keep the flu away last yearExperts are worried that this year may not be so lucky.

Precautions and restrictions designed to actually prevent the spread of COVID-19 It also helped prevent the spread of the flu, Respiratory illness caused by the flu virus during the 2020 flu season.Last year, this time around, health experts said the United States was COVID. influenzaBut that didn’t happen, probably because of mask wear, social distance, most schools closed, and overall travel reduced.

However, many of these precautions and restrictions are no longer effective this year, and influenza is expected to become more widespread.

Detroit has begun a schedule for residents with a weakened immune system to receive a third COVID-19 vaccination.

Residents must be fully vaccinated for at least 6 months and endanger their immune system in order to schedule a third vaccination appointment.

A third dose of Pfizer and Modana vaccinations approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be offered to those who book through a drive-through at the TCF Center.

Michigan health officials strongly recommend that schools require universal masking when students return to study directly.

last month, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Updated guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the school building.

“Many students have not yet been vaccinated and students under the age of 12 are not yet qualified, including universal masking for consistent face-to-face learning to keep children, staff and families safe. Step-by-step precautions need to be taken, “says the MDHHS release.

With this update, MDHHS guidance Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now recommends that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in some parts of the United States where the coronavirus is rampant.

The CDC on Tuesday, July 27th Delta variant To spread among vaccinated people. The CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students, and school visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC said most new infections in the United States are among unvaccinated people. However, “breakthrough” infections, which generally cause mild illness, can occur in vaccinated people.

Michigan COVID-19th Case report after 16th August:

August 16-1,184 new cases

August 17, -1,345 new cases

August 18, -1,345 new cases

August 19-2,098 new cases

August 20-2,099 new cases

August 21-1,306 new cases

August 22-1,307 new cases

August 23-1,307 new cases

August 24-2,163 new cases

August 25-2,163 new cases

August 26-1,979 new cases

August 27-1,979 new cases

August 28-1,673 new cases

August 29-1,673 new cases

August 30, -1,674 new cases

August 31-2,247 new cases

September 1-2,2247 new cases

September 2-2,224 new cases

September 3-2,224 new cases

September 4, -1,578 new cases

September 5, -1,578 new cases

September 6, -1,578 new cases

September 7, -1,579 new cases

September 8-2,364 new cases

September 9-3,047 new cases

September 10-3,048 new cases

September 11-2,031 new cases

September 12-2,031 new cases

September 13-2,031 new cases

September 14-3,302 new cases

September 15-3,302 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 reports daily deaths after August 16th.

August 16-7 new deaths (8 in the last 3 days from important records)

August 17-23 new deaths

August 18-23 new deaths (15 in the last two days from important records)

August 19-18 new deaths

August 20-19 new deaths (13 in the last two days from important records)

August 21-4 new deaths

August 22-4 new deaths

August 23-2 new deaths (5 from the last 3 days from important records)

August 24-19 new deaths

August 25-19 new deaths (10 in the last two days from important records)

August 26-34 new deaths

August 27-35 new deaths (42 deaths in the last two days from important records)

August 28-9 new deaths

August 29-9 new deaths

August 30-8 new deaths (6 in the last 3 days from important records)

August 31-45 new deaths

September 1-46 new deaths (36 in the last two days from important records)

September 3-51 new deaths (28 in the last two days from important records)

September 4-7 new deaths

September 5-7 new deaths

September 6-7 new deaths

September 7-8 new deaths (10 from the last 4 days from important records)

September 8-51 new deaths (10 from important records)

September 9-30 new deaths

September 10-29 new deaths (44 in the last two days from important records)

September 11-10 new deaths

September 12-10 new deaths

September 13-9 new deaths (9 in the last 3 days from important records)

September 14-31 new deaths

September 15-31 new deaths (41 in the last two days from important records)

