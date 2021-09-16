San Diego County records an additional 57 COVID-19 deaths





The true cost of San Diego’s summer COVID-19 surge continued to be revealed on Wednesday, with 57 additional deaths listed in a weekly update of the County Health Department. As is more and more recent, those who die of the coronavirus continued to be younger and distorted. A total of 48 people were over 60, but this week’s report includes a 39-year-old man who died on September 8, a 36-year-old man who died on September 7, and a 33-year-old man who died. Was included September 5th. Two more were in their 40s. Medical information was pending for two of the 57, but one of the remaining 55 (a 72-year-old woman on the North County coast) had no other health condition at the time of her death. The 11 recently announced deaths between August 19th and September 13th were fully vaccinated. Information on vaccination status for people in their 30s and 40s was not immediately available on Wednesday night. The 57 deaths, the largest weekly sum announced since April, are not significantly more serious than the sum that occurred last winter. According to county records, there were less than 100 COVID-related deaths during the week from December 15, 2020 to March 2, 2020, with 291 announced during the week until January 26. rice field. However, death does not indicate the current state of the pandemic in the region. It usually takes several weeks for a newly infected person to become ill and die. In short, the number of newly positive coronavirus tests is a better indicator of the current level of activity of the virus in the community. The total number of local cases continues to be lower than before, with less than 1,000 in five of the last seven days. However, as local school districts have recently brought children back to campuses throughout San Diego County, the main question in many minds is that more contagious Delta variants are in the classroom, especially under the age of 12. Whether to find a second breeze in a classroom full of students. Vaccination has not yet been approved. According to recent county updates, infection rates are rising in San Diego County, but have not yet reached levels during and shortly after the 2020 holiday season. According to county data, the number of weeks of positive cases between the ages of 0 and 19 has gradually increased after falling to double digits in June and early July. The county’s latest report lists an additional 625 cases between the ages of 0 and 9 and 863 cases between the ages of 10 and 19. The sum of these age groups was still a bit high a few weeks ago, but has yet to reach the height at which nearly 4,300 children tested positive in a week in mid-January. The impact on local hospitals continues to improve. After a peak in 695 patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in a local hospital bed on September 1, joint hospital census gradually declined to 516 on September 14. Has been reached.

