What a Potential Covid-19 Booster Rollout Looks Like





Last month, US health officials announced plans to offer a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine starting the week of September 20, subject to approval from the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to experts, these conversations are underway this week, including a major meeting of FDA vaccine advisors this Friday, but the decision is not a slam dunk.

Still, the person in charge of managing the booster can’t wait for the details to be finalized.

“I don’t want to be unprepared,” Lori Tremmel Freeman, CEO of the National Association of County and Municipal Health Officials, told CNN Wednesday.

She said the local health department plans to be ready after Pfizer data in the FDA’s review-especially in response to the surge in Covid-19 cases, unvaccinated vaccination. This is because I am already “really overwhelmed” as I am working to receive it. Preparing for the flu season. The last thing local health officials need at this point is turmoil and turmoil, but many of the booster questions haven’t been answered yet. “How long is the booster interval? Is it less than eight months at this point? What is it at this point? Age limit? Is there a priority group?” Freeman said. “We don’t want to look like it’s not tuned with boosters.” What must happen before the booster is armed? FDA Advisory Board on Vaccines and Related Bioforms Meet this friday Data on Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine We support the idea of ​​giving booster immunization to people 16 years and older about 6 months after the second dose is complete. And there will be more steps before the booster is OK to get into the arms of the general public. “The FDA’s role is to be able to use this, this product, or this booster. It’s the CDC that decides whether to use it,” said Dr. Anna Durbin. ,director Immunization Research Center He spoke at a virtual briefing on Wednesday at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “Therefore, even if the FDA comes out and approves the use of boosters as safe and they are doing what they should do, the CDC needs to review and approve the use of boosters and say they are. She said, “Who really needs it and who needs it, for example, recommending it to a variety of people, such as the elderly and people in nursing homes.” US health officials claim they want to stay ahead of the virus, but they don’t want to stay ahead of US health agencies. “No one is going to get a booster until the FDA announces approval and the CDC Advisory Board issues a recommendation, but what we want to do is ready soon. Is done. ” Ron Klain told CNN’s Dana Bash About the “Allied Powers” earlier this month. “100 percent wait for FDA approval, then CDC approval.” Mr Klein said the government was ready to distribute both shot boosters by then, even if they weren’t fully approved by September 20th. What does the distribution of additional doses look like? The booster deployment plan is not quite similar to previous vaccination efforts, where pharmacies went to nursing homes to immunize residents and stadiums lined up long lines waiting for shots at mass vaccination sites. “There is still a lot of emphasis on pharmacies to continue to play a strong role in vaccination, and more than 70% of doses are currently given to pharmacies,” said Freeman of NACCHO. However, in some states, certain pharmacies and hospitals do not participate in booster programs, as they do not have the personnel to participate specifically for other reasons. In such cases, the booster can be administered elsewhere, such as in a clinic or certain vaccine clinics. “It can look different from state to state,” Freeman said, but emphasized that vaccine supply is “unrestricted” or restricted. Rather, “I was contacted by the local health department, but no confirmed information. They evaluated who had the ability to boost, who remained as a vaccine provider, and who withdrew. We’re starting.-To give the community a better understanding of how and by whom it is provided, “Freeman said. “There is a lot of confusion about this.” How many people are eligible for boosters? Even if the US booster program is launched, it is not clear what parameters it will have. The Biden administration has previously stated that US residents are eligible for a third Covid-19 vaccine eight months after receiving the second. In that case, May target 5.2 million people If the booster program is initiated, receive a booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine or a third dose in the week of September 20th. According to CDC data, approximately 3.4 million US residents will be fully vaccinated by 20 January and may be eligible for booster shots by 20 September, eight months later. 1 week. The first booster rollout is on track to include Pfizer / BioNTech doses-waiting for FDA approval-but it may take weeks to advance the Modana vaccine booster. According to CDC data, 56% of the doses given by January 20 were Pfizer / BioNTech doses. In December, the FDA approved an emergency use of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine about a week before the Moderna vaccine. Public health authorities and medical professionals US Department of Health and Human Services pointed out in a joint statement In August, the initial deployment of the first dose was phased, so booster deployment may be phased by default. For example, if boosters are recommended 6-8 months after receiving the second dose, and if a rollout occurs next week, healthcare professionals and seniors may be the first eligible group to receive booster shots. there is. If someone received a second dose in January, it was eight months ago. March was 6 months ago. “At that time, the earliest and fully vaccinated individuals in the vaccination deployment, including many healthcare providers, nursing home residents, and other older people, are likely to be eligible for boosters. “The statement said. “Also, given that the vaccine was distributed to this population early in the deployment of the vaccine and the risk that COVID-19 poses to them continues to increase, boosters directly to residents of the care facility at that time. We will start an effort to provide shots. “ The FDA and CDC have previously approved allowing immunocompromised individuals to receive a third dose. According to the CDC, more than 1.9 million people have already received additional doses since mid-August.

CNN’s Virginia Langmaid and Deidre McPhillips contributed to this report.

