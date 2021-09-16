Los Angeles County requires vaccinations or negative tests at mega-events, bars, nightclubs, breweries

Los Angeles County Chief Public Health Officer said on Wednesday, September 15, the county will amend its health orders this week to require “targeted” vaccine verification at outdoor mega-events and certain companies. Regional coronaviruses surge every few months without widespread vaccine coverage across the region.

The amendment order, which will be posted on Friday, will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for large outdoor concerts, sporting events, and other activities of more than 10,000 people starting October 7. .. It will also require customers and employees in the indoor areas of bars, nightclubs, breweries and lounges to show at least one vaccination confirmation by October 7th and a second vaccination confirmation by November 4th. .. ..

Theme parks are also subject to the order, Feller said.

“This is a reasonable step forward to break the cycle of proliferation,” Feller said on Wednesday, September 15, when the fall and winter months approach, when the virus can become more contagious. I pointed out that there is a possibility. The county faces an “endless cycle” of virus surges every few months without increasing vaccinations throughout the county.

The city of Long Beach, which operates its own health sector, said in a statement that it would be in line with the county’s orders. In Pasadena, which also boasts an independent health sector, authorities said Wednesday that they were considering a county order to decide how to respond.

Feller addressed the supervisory board on Wednesday explaining the county’s current coronavirus scenario.

Supervisors did not push back the proposed order as LA County reported another 37 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday with 1,930 new cases.

Known for his professional business approach to policy, Kathrenberger wanted to know if there was a threshold for when such a requirement could be cancelled. The answer was less than she wanted, and Feller suggested that the county had to fall below the risk of “widespread infection.” This goal remains elusive due to the proliferation of Delta variants and the hesitation of many residents to be vaccinated.

The new order was not a big surprise. The wheels started moving on August 10th. The board unanimously paved the way Talk to Consumer Business Department staff and county lawyers for such missions. It was modeled after vaccine requirements were deployed in France and other European countries. It also required proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter certain indoor businesses, including restaurants and entertainment venues, following more aggressive promotion in New York City.

However, the supervisor and Feller chose to see what numbers would unfold after Labor Day’s vacation and postponed at that point.

Restaurants weren’t as dangerous as bars, nightclubs, mega-events and lounges, Feller said, so they won’t be included in this week’s new orders. However, authorities will recommend that restaurants also comply with the requirements.

“Bars, lounges and nightclubs are at much higher risk due to the activities people are doing,” Ferrer said. “Our inspectors say that most of the time, every patron, every customer is there without a mask. The main reason is to have a drink in hand and walk around. , Lots of dances, lots of. Close contact with lots of people. “

Feller said there were similar problems at large outdoor event venues, adding that there was “massive exposure” from so many people who were crowded as they screamed and approached. rice field.

According to Feller, these locations not only promote vaccination among patrons, but also contain the spread of the virus after it has been caught by people in such places and spread it to family and colleagues in the community. It is said that it is the target of double efforts.

For months, business owners have complained that such requirements bear the cost of enforcement and at the same time cause confusion as to what evidence to accept.

Authorities said Tuesday that the local health order was in line with the state’s protocol choices. This is included:

– The COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card (issued by the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention or WHO Yellow Card 1) contains the name of the person vaccinated, the type of vaccine provided, and the date of administration. included.Also

– A photo of the vaccination card as a separate document.Also

– A photo of the client’s vaccine card stored on the phone or electronic device.Also

– Vaccination documents from your healthcare provider.Also

– A digital record containing a QR code that displays the reader’s client name, date of birth, vaccine date, and vaccine type when scanned with a SMART Health Card reader.Also

– Vaccination documents from other contract employers that follow these vaccination record guidelines and standards.

Officials said on Wednesday that a one-month period before implementing the requirements would give businesses the opportunity to absorb the protocol, work with public health “toolkits” and work with county inspectors to prepare. He said he wanted to do that.

Feller said many companies are, in a sense, already ready because they have already designated staff to check their identities. Some companies have already implemented their own vaccine and masking requirements. Companies and venues hosting indoor events with more than 1,000 participants or outdoor events with more than 10,000 participants had to follow state guidance, including vaccine validation and negative testing.

Authorities also emphasized potential sources of federal relief assistance that could help businesses bear the costs of such requirements.

However, concerns could not be alleviated among many in the business world who were absorbing the news on Wednesday. For them, this order re-used what they called inconsistent and long-standing concerns about their impact on the business.

Paul Hennessy, the owner of five bars scattered throughout South Bay, was surprised by the news he said would affect all his property.

“I thought the numbers were down,” said Hennessy, owner of the Hennessy Taverns on Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach and Manhattan Beach. Redondo Beach Rebels; Redondo Beach HT Grill. “I didn’t expect them to change anything now, but who knows?”

“Unfortunately, once again, my employees will be in an unemployed position. They have to act as police officers, not only for their work, but for what the county wants them to do. I have to do it. I have to do it. “