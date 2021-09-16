Masks Needed Indoors in Pitkin County Starting Today | News

When people gathered in the cozy dining room of Big Hoss Grill last winter, Anna Foster said she kindly reminded her to wear face covers on “every three tables.”

“They definitely ask us why they have to do that,” Foster, who works as a server and manager at a restaurant in Snowmass Village, said Wednesday. “They certainly like to challenge it.”

Starting Thursday, Big Hoss Grill, like all companies in Pitkin County, must require staff, customers, and people over the age of two to hide indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Unimagining the need to ask people to comply with public health orders, Foster had mixed feelings about the upcoming mask obligations and was skeptical of the timing.

“I think I was going to wear a mask anyway,” Foster said. “It was interesting that right after Food & Wine and everything they were waiting for it all to get out of the way, and now they are … doing it again.”

The latest public health order in Pitkin County, which requires masks indoors, follows the Jazz Aspen Snowmass Workers’ Day experience, drawing thousands of concert attendees outdoors in Aspen and shrinking but still A few days after the sold-out Food & Wine Classic.

“We’re happy to be in compliance with Pitkin County as long as we stay open so that it doesn’t close like in the beginning of winter. That was terrible,” Foster said. “Something to keep us open and safe.”

As of Wednesday, the 7-day COVID-19 incidence in Pitkin County was 276 per 100,000 people, which the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers to be a “high” infection.

The CDC classifies counties into one of four infection levels (low, medium, parenchymal, and high) based on a 7-day incidence. According to the CDC, a 7-day incidence of less than 50 cases per 100,000 people is considered low or moderate, and an incidence of 50 cases per 100,000 or more is considered substantial or high. If the 7-day incidence in Pitkin County remains at low or moderate levels of CDC infection for 21 consecutive days, the indoor mask requirement will be automatically lifted. However, if the 7-day incidence in Pitkin County returns to substantial or high levels for 5 consecutive days, the indoor mask requirement will be automatically reimplemented.

“Masks are protection, not punishment. Let’s be clear about it,” said John Peacock, manager of Pitkin County. “These obligations are in place to protect our community.”

Adjacent Garfield and Eagle counties do not require masks to be worn indoors, despite “high” levels of infection due to CDC determinants. However, in other parts of the state, such as Boulder and San Miguel counties, the obligation to use indoor masks has already returned.

From September 3rd, Boulder County requires people over the age of 2 to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Telluride’s hometown of San Miguel County has done the same since September 2.

According to both Boulder and San Miguel public health orders, those who refuse to wear masks indoors can be fined up to $ 5,000 or sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.

Pitkin County’s own public health order has the same penalties for those who violate the law. However, local public health and law enforcement authorities have emphasized that such penalties are only used in very severe cases.

“We will continue to play an educational role,” said Brian Olson, police chief of Snowmass Village. “We are not really going to be involved in chasing all the unwilling mask participants. It depends on the enterprise and public health.”

If an unruly customer refuses to wear a mask and also refuses to leave the company when asked, police will intervene in the crime of trespassing. But Olson wanted such cases to be an exception, not a rule.

Olson recalled a police station that received less than five calls in the first few weeks of winter, spring, and summer, involving people who refused to wear masks.

“If we are when someone is not wearing a mask [indoors], We will clearly advise them on the current order and tell them that they must be masked, “Olson said. “And if they don’t want to cover up, they can … move their business elsewhere.”