With the proliferation of Delta variants, finding a good children’s mask will become even more difficult this fall.

Many of the most popular masks are sold out quickly as parents are upgrading their children’s masks to increase protection from delta variants. According to scientists, the cloth masks used by many children used last year are not very effective against current tensions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all kindergarten to high school students wear masks, but parents primarily decide what kind of mask to buy for their children and where to buy it.

There is great demand among companies that sell children’s masks with protective filters. Happy Masks, which sells five layers of children’s masks with a polyester outer layer and three filters, says all 22 designs are currently sold out. There is a waiting list, and it is replenished twice a week.

Flo Mask, a children’s mask partially made of liquid silicone rubber that claims to filter over 99.8% of the virus, said the mask is currently out of stock but will begin shipping later this month. increase.

Scientists urge parents not to panic. They say the most important rule is to find a mask that your child will wear.

“The best masks are the highest quality masks that children can tolerate,” says Megan Ranney, an emergency physician and vice dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

According to scientists, children’s masks should tightly seal the face to prevent air leaks around the nose, cheeks, and chin. The mask requires a metal nasal bridge that can be adjusted to the contour of the nose. Some experts recommend that the mask be fitted with a head strap that holds the mask tighter. Others recommend a mask with ear loops that is easy for children to wear.

Dr. Lanny says he got a disposable mask for his junior high school daughter who likes to get vaccinated and put on lipstick. She got a five-layer mask from Happy Masks for her 10-year-old son. She thought it would fit well and not exacerbate his eczema. It proved to be a good choice, she says.

The most important factors to consider when choosing a child’s mask are fit and comfort, doctors and aerosol researchers say. Then consider how well the material in the mask filters particles such as respiratory aerosols.

If the mask is too loose or too large, “more than 50% of the inhaled air goes around the filter. It doesn’t matter how good the filter is,” said a professor at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado. John Volkens, also an aerosol scientist, said.

He chose a two-layer elastic microfiber mask for his child. This provides a fit that fits the face and fairly good filtration, he says.

Cloth masks can’t filter particles as effectively as artificial cloths, like the material known as melt-blown polypropylene used in superior surgical masks, says Dr. Volckens. When choosing a children’s fabric, he says, it’s more comfortable and can be combined with a layer of artificial synthetic filters made of MBP or similar polymers to improve its effectiveness. Alternatively, if the child allows a double mask, a cloth mask can be worn over the surgical mask.

Non-medical children’s masks that look like surgical masks are currently plentiful in drug stores, but some experts warn that they don’t fit snugly on a child’s cheek. Scientists recommend evaluating these and other masks according to ASTM standards. Researchers are also advised to check the mask company’s website to see if the mask has been tested by a third party.

It can be difficult for a family to determine which masks they trust and which ones are most effective. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) has tested and approved the surgical and industrial N95. This is because it is used at work, not as a children’s mask. Made to an equivalent Chinese standard that filters over 95% of the particles, the KN95 is available in children’s sizes and parents say it fits well. KN95 had a problem with counterfeiting, but scientists say.

Many scientists have intervened to help parents navigate. Professor Linsey Marr of Virginia Tech, who studies the aerial transmission of the virus, and her colleague research scientist Aaron J. Prussin, both parents, are on Google’s public spreadsheet on children’s masks. It summarizes recommendations and information.

Project N95 is a non-profit organization that scrutinizes and sells masks and other protective equipment, including some children’s masks.

Some parents are looking at reviews and recommendations by Aaron Collins, an engineer who tests children’s masks in their spare time and publishes the results as a public service.

His Twitter account @masknerd currently has nearly 10,000 followers, and his work has been praised by other researchers. He found that KF94, made to Korean standards, could also be a good choice for children. A spreadsheet containing his findings not only provides details of his test, but also tells his parents where to get the mask.

Finding a mask that fits properly is usually a matter of trial and error. Dr. Volkens states that he and his wife “used the internet” before buying six brands to try Pre-kindergarten and his two children in third grade.

