Health
Covid Booster Vaccine: Maternity Support Worker Launches NHS Campaign in One of the First Jab
And it will start again … The Covid booster campaign will start in the UK, ITV News correspondent John Ray reports
Maternity support worker first in the UK Covid-19 Booster Jab And I encourage others to get booster shots when invited.
Vaccination means she can work, study and spend time with her family, said Catherine Cargill, who works at Croydon University Hospital in southern London.
NS NHS In the UK, we officially launched the Coronavirus Booster Campaign on Thursday. This will result in millions of eligible people providing the Pfizer vaccine, or in some cases half the amount of Moderna.
They include front-line NHS and social care staff, people over the age of 50, and people under the age of 50 who are at risk of severe Covid.
Catherine Cargill receives the first Covid-19 booster jab at the hospital where she works
People may be offered booster jabs with the same priorities set during the initial vaccination campaign.
Ms. Cargill said: You can continue studying with your family.
“When you are invited to do so, I would definitely encourage you to take your booster shots.”
The hospital hub will begin immunizing front-line healthcare professionals, identify eligible patients, and implement GP-led community vaccination services in the coming days.
Listen to the Coronavirus Podcast:
The GP is said to be able to vaccinate against influenza in the winter at the same time if inventory permits, but neither vaccination should be postponed.
More vaccination centers and local pharmacy-led sites will join the booster campaign next week and continue vaccination throughout the winter.
According to the guidance set by the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI), people only receive booster shots at least 6 months after receiving the second dose of coronavirus vaccine.
Pfizerjab can be given as a third dose, even if AstraZeneca is given twice in the first dose.
NHS England said it will be contacted when qualified through phone calls and texts from GP-led sites, or through the National Booking Service, which will begin issuing invitations next week.
However, some of the original nine priority groups will not be eligible for top-up jabs until the New Year.
What are the nine priority groups to receive the Covid booster vaccine?
1. Residents of long-term care facilities and their caregivers-800,000
2. People over 80 and frontline medical and social welfare workers-7.1 million
3. People aged 75-79-2.3 million
4. People aged 70-74 and considered “clinically very vulnerable”-4.4 million
5. People aged 65-69-2.9 million
6. People aged 16-64 years with underlying health at high risk of serious illness and death considered “clinically vulnerable”-7.3 million
7. People aged 60-64-1.8 million
8. 55-59 years old-2.4 million
9. People aged 50-54-2.8 million
Dr. Nikki Kanani, GP and Deputy Leader of the Covid Vaccination Program, said: Certified care workers and those at highest risk of the virus.
“Once the JCVI has made a decision and the relevant checks have been made, the NHS will invite you to booster vaccination.
“You don’t need to contact the NHS. We will contact you when it’s your turn to get the booster vaccine. At least 6 months after your last dose.
“The quick preparation of staff to prepare boosters is behind the largest vaccination drive in health history, with more than 77 million vaccinations nationwide.
“Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and the people around you from Covid, so if you’re invited, go ahead and replenish this protection.”
Sajid Javid, Minister of Health, said: “It’s great to see the first booster jab deployed today. It’s a fight against Covid-19 and vulnerable.
“We know that vaccines can save lives. All jabs have raised defense barriers across the country, saving more than 112,300 lives and preventing more than 24 million cases in the UK alone. ..
“I urge everyone who qualifies to bring boosters forward when invited to extend the protection that the vaccine provides to those at greatest risk as the winter months approach. increase.”
Sources
2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2021-09-16/maternity-support-worker-helps-kick-off-covid-booster-campaign
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]