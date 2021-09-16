Covid Booster Vaccine: Maternity Support Worker Launches NHS Campaign in One of the First Jab

Play the video

And it will start again … The Covid booster campaign will start in the UK, ITV News correspondent John Ray reports

Maternity support worker first in the UK Covid-19 Booster Jab And I encourage others to get booster shots when invited.

Vaccination means she can work, study and spend time with her family, said Catherine Cargill, who works at Croydon University Hospital in southern London.

NS NHS In the UK, we officially launched the Coronavirus Booster Campaign on Thursday. This will result in millions of eligible people providing the Pfizer vaccine, or in some cases half the amount of Moderna.

They include front-line NHS and social care staff, people over the age of 50, and people under the age of 50 who are at risk of severe Covid.

Catherine Cargill receives the first Covid-19 booster jab at the hospital where she works

People may be offered booster jabs with the same priorities set during the initial vaccination campaign.

Ms. Cargill said: You can continue studying with your family.

“When you are invited to do so, I would definitely encourage you to take your booster shots.”

The hospital hub will begin immunizing front-line healthcare professionals, identify eligible patients, and implement GP-led community vaccination services in the coming days.

The GP is said to be able to vaccinate against influenza in the winter at the same time if inventory permits, but neither vaccination should be postponed.

More vaccination centers and local pharmacy-led sites will join the booster campaign next week and continue vaccination throughout the winter.

According to the guidance set by the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI), people only receive booster shots at least 6 months after receiving the second dose of coronavirus vaccine.

Pfizerjab can be given as a third dose, even if AstraZeneca is given twice in the first dose.

NHS England said it will be contacted when qualified through phone calls and texts from GP-led sites, or through the National Booking Service, which will begin issuing invitations next week.

However, some of the original nine priority groups will not be eligible for top-up jabs until the New Year.

What are the nine priority groups to receive the Covid booster vaccine?

1. Residents of long-term care facilities and their caregivers-800,000

2. People over 80 and frontline medical and social welfare workers-7.1 million

3. People aged 75-79-2.3 million

4. People aged 70-74 and considered “clinically very vulnerable”-4.4 million

5. People aged 65-69-2.9 million

6. People aged 16-64 years with underlying health at high risk of serious illness and death considered “clinically vulnerable”-7.3 million

7. People aged 60-64-1.8 million

8. 55-59 years old-2.4 million

9. People aged 50-54-2.8 million

The NHS launched the Covid-19 Booster Campaign on Thursday. credit: PA

Dr. Nikki Kanani, GP and Deputy Leader of the Covid Vaccination Program, said: Certified care workers and those at highest risk of the virus.

“Once the JCVI has made a decision and the relevant checks have been made, the NHS will invite you to booster vaccination.

“You don’t need to contact the NHS. We will contact you when it’s your turn to get the booster vaccine. At least 6 months after your last dose.

“The quick preparation of staff to prepare boosters is behind the largest vaccination drive in health history, with more than 77 million vaccinations nationwide.

“Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and the people around you from Covid, so if you’re invited, go ahead and replenish this protection.”

credit: PA

Sajid Javid, Minister of Health, said: “It’s great to see the first booster jab deployed today. It’s a fight against Covid-19 and vulnerable.

“We know that vaccines can save lives. All jabs have raised defense barriers across the country, saving more than 112,300 lives and preventing more than 24 million cases in the UK alone. ..

“I urge everyone who qualifies to bring boosters forward when invited to extend the protection that the vaccine provides to those at greatest risk as the winter months approach. increase.”