Alabama health officials can’t imagine a hospital staying open without the COVID vaccine.

Dr. Scott Harris, director of health at Alabama, said 2020 is bad for the state. Record deaths last year –The delta variant of COVID-19 could have made 2021 unimaginable without the COVID vaccine.

“I can’t imagine if nearly two million people weren’t completely vaccinated. I don’t think we’ll work,” Harris said. AL.com Town Hall Wednesday..

“I can’t imagine our hospital staying open.”

August and September were already in touch with the Alabama hospital system, with a constant stream of COVID patients, and more patients in the intensive care unit than state hospitals have ICU beds. Although these highs have fallen slightly, Alabama is still seeing thousands of new cases every day. More than 200 COVID deaths per week From late August.

Dr. Michael Saag, an infectious disease specialist at UAB Hospital, also attended the City Hall, saying that the rest of the year’s outlook will depend on state vaccination efforts.

“It really depends on what we do,” Saag said. “If we all promise to be vaccinated now, if we all go back to wearing masks carefully, especially indoors, if we always do that, we control it. You can put it down. “

He said vaccination is a way to help the entire community, even if the person does not do it for their own safety.

“In my opinion, I have a duty to be attentive to my brother and sister, to help them and to protect them as much as possible,” Saag said. “The way we do that is to exercise the choices that protect them as well as ourselves, and for me it means being vaccinated. For me, that’s about what we do. Means I wear a mask when I’m in public while having a high infection rate. “

High vaccination rates could ease the burden of COVID in a state hospital flooded with patients and avoid situations like earlier this month when Kalman’s antique store died. Must transport approximately 200 miles to an available hospital bed After having a heart attack.

“If everyone is vaccinated now, our hospital will not be blocked,” Saag said. “That’s a fact. It’s just a fact. That’s what we can do to help ourselves and others.”

Vaccinated patients can become infected with COVID and can spread it to others, but they may be hospitalized or die of the disease due to the serious effects of the disease. Will be much lower. Saag said nearly 90% of people hospitalized with COVID and 95% of people who died of COVID were not completely vaccinated.

UAB last week The “majority” of vaccinated patients who are hospitalized I had a condition before my illness caused immunodeficiency and weakened my immune system.

“Every time we think,’Am I vaccinated or not?’ We are not asking if we really are yes or no,” Saag said. “We say what is the risk of side effects, what are the long-term complications of the vaccine and the risk of side effects, and the long-term complications of actually catching COVID.

“And there is no comparison.”

Not vaccinated like smoking in public

Saag allows people to choose whether or not to be vaccinated, but those choices affect the larger community by continuing to circulate deadly illnesses and filling hospitals to the limit. I said that.

He said there are many examples of our law in an era when personal freedom is restricted to promote the public good.

“People absolutely have the right to make their own decisions, [Saag] When you’re talking about an infectious disease that’s spreading to others, that right really ends, “Harris said. “We allow people to do what they want to do, but still not to the extent that they can harm others.

“As you know, smoking is a good example. You can smoke as much as you like, and you can’t stand in a crowd of people in public and smoke them, you know. We don’t tolerate it. This is the best example I know of in relation to a pandemic. “

According to Harris, Alabama’s vaccination coverage has risen recently as it has passed through a small number of adults who have been vaccinated at least once.

“The Alabama people are finally here,” Harris said. “It will take a while. People who have personal experience with this illness and who know who is involved or who is influencing themselves may be motivated to take action. “

Doctors call attention on the day of the match

Both Saag and Harris urged people to be careful when attending large-scale events such as soccer games, concerts, and even indoor gatherings to limit the continued spread of COVID.

“I love football, but when I look at the stands, people get together, knowing that with the current infection rate of 100,000 people in the stadium, there could be 700-1000 people. I’m sick of seeing him screaming, and I got infected at that moment, “said Saag.

Saag said that people entering such an environment should be careful, vaccinated and wear masks as soon as possible. He said such events were much safer in June, when virus transmission was relatively low.

“At today’s rate, if you have 10 people in your room, one in 10 people can be infected by about 20%,” he said. “If you go to a group of about 50 people, the chance of getting 1 in 50 people is well over 80%, probably up to 90%. If you have 100 people in a room, at today’s transmission speeds, to 100 people. There is a 99.9% chance that one person will be infected. “

“You don’t know who they are,” Saag said. “You can throw 1000 or 2000 people into a concert and do math. You can see that at least 10 to 20 people in the crowd are infected and spit out the virus they are singing. If they are such, even if it is outdoors, if you are sitting in front of that person and spitting out hundreds of thousands of copies of this virus in your direction Cheer. You breathe it, Delta has a velcro on it, and when you inhale it, it will stick, and you are very likely to get infected. Use that information to make wise choices. “