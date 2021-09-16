NHS aims to deliver over 1 million Covid and flu jabs per day in the fight against time | Coronavirus

NS NHS Is preparing to begin delivering more than one million Covid and flu jabs a day across the UK to save lives and prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed this winter.

The NHS boss Record 844,285 The vaccine delivered on March 20 was exceeded within a few days as a result of GP and other vaccinations giving adults Covid Booster Jab. Jab for kids 12 to 15 years old, And the development of winter influenza vaccination.

GP leaders personally agree that they need to deliver 33 million Covid jabs, inoculate 3 million young junior high school students, and at the same time protect 36 million from the flu as soon as possible. This means that the vaccination team will be vaccinated more than 1 million times in at least a few days.

The outlook is that NHS England is approaching Wednesday night Issue new guidance The third Covid Jab clarifies that it should be “co-administered with the flu vaccine as much as possible”. This allows millions of people over the age of 50 to be vaccinated against the flu on one arm and a Covid booster on the other arm to medically provide the underlying health status. It is more likely to be considered vulnerable.

The NHS across the UK will be very again starting next Monday amid growing concerns in the service and medical community that the combination of flu and the resurrected Covid could turn out to be very difficult to deal with this winter. Many people are preparing to start vaccination.

Some hospitals began a third dose to healthcare and social welfare workers on Thursday, prior to the official launch in the UK on Monday. Personnel working in either setting are the priority group for top-up jabs.

Health Minister Sajid Javid welcomed the news as “great.” Initially, all third doses of 33 million eligible people will include the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine, but some may instead receive half the Moderna vaccine.

Catherine Gill, a maternity support worker at Croydon University Hospital in southern London, said: I am confident that I will be able to continue working, spend time with my family and continue studying. ”

Boris Johnson also said that just under 99% of those who died from Covid in the UK between January and June this year remained unvaccinated, according to data from the Office for National Statistics. I urged some Englishmen to be finally vaccinated. I was not vaccinated.

According to a Guardian analysis, 1.22 million people over the age of 50 in the UK alone will be eligible for a third jab by Monday if they were fully vaccinated at least 6 months ago., And that 10.6 million people will be eligible by November 1. From now to that day, the number of people who receive at least the first, second, third dose, or jab between the ages of 12 and 15 will reach 24.7 million.

However, GP leaders say that due to the lack of GP and the fact that they are already busy, those seeking Covid boosters are more than six months from the second shot recommended by the Joint Commission on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI). It warns you that you may have to wait.