Parents Share Opinions on Covid Vaccines 12 to 15 Years Old

Vaccine Provided to all children ages 12-15 Starting next week with recommendations from four UK Chief Medical Officers.

The vaccine is optional and allows the family to decide whether to take jabs. “No matter what decisions teenagers and parents make, they must be upheld and not stigmatized in any way,” said the British Vaccine Minister.

Here, four parents with children aged 12 to 15 share their views on Jab.

“People say we vaccinate our children to protect adults, but the functioning of society also benefits my children.”

In Ireland, children aged 12 to 15 are already eligible for jabs. Louise *’s 12-year-old son received his first Pfizer dose three weeks ago and a second dose this weekend. Neither Louise nor his son had any side effects.

Louise was a scientist and investigated the issue himself, but was also relieved that the authorities had scrutinized the issue and concluded that it would be beneficial to the children.

“He received a lot of confusing school education during the pandemic,” she said. “He was absent from school for six months and had to take a few breaks when an incident occurred in his class. I weighed the risks and benefits, but everyone who was jabbed. The benefits to society are immeasurable.

Does that mean less confusion about education and child development? The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health said: Vaccination of healthy children will benefit them by allowing them to reduce interruptions in school attendance., Allowing them to mix more freely with their friends, giving more protection to friends and family whose health may be at risk of the virus, and some children about Covid-19 To help reduce the anxiety you feel. “Participation in activities both inside and outside the school is key to child development, resilience, mental health and well-being,” said RCPCH. “As an urgent matter, we need to ensure that such participation returns to normal.”

Louise said he considered possible side effects but concluded that it was a risk worth taking.

“Everything is at risk,” she said. “He goes horseback riding, he can fall. I take him to sports, we can have a car accident. You are more profitable than risk, so you are them Decide to do that. “

“I’m very vulnerable to Covid and I’m afraid my son will bring Covid back from school.”

Caroline Smith, despite being fully vaccinated, is at high risk of coronavirus due to her medical condition, lives with an elderly mother, and other parents in the Facebook group for a clinically vulnerable family And are discussing this issue.

Her 14-year-old son has some risk factors, but he is not yet eligible for a jab and she longs for him to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

With British Public Health Study Ms. Smith found that a single dose of the coronavirus vaccine reduced infections to other household members by up to 49%, so that vaccination of her son and classmates could give her confidence in her family’s safety. I said it would be.

“My concern is whether he will go to school and bring something home,” she said.

One of her main concerns is Government research suggestion About one-third of people infected with this disease suffer from symptoms after 12 weeks.

“We still don’t know the longer effects of having Covid, whether the child will be longer, or whether Covid is likely to die of something like heart failure or blood clots in the long run,” she says. I did.

“I understand that vaccines are uncertain, but the risks of Covid or long Covid appear to have a further negative impact on the economy, the NHS, and the lives of children. JCVI as a whole He said that vaccinated children had little benefit, which is a big benefit for high-risk children.

“Yes, there is a risk factor. [with the vaccine]But that risk is minimal compared to the long Covid risk, “she added.

“My kids are all vaccinated, but I’m worried about side effects.”

“My kids have been all vaccinated and last year they were vaccinated against the flu,” says Arabella, whose youngest child is almost 11 years old and the oldest child is 15 years old. I did.

Arabella has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, but said she didn’t want her child to be jabbed because she was at risk of side effects and was less likely to get sick with Covid-19.

Side effects of Covid vaccine in children Some parents are worried A rare link to inflammation of the heart known as myocarditis It can cause chest pain and heartbeat, but usually heals in a few days. JCVI said the condition was more likely to occur after the second dose than the first, which was one of the reasons why only the first jab was recommended for people aged 12 to 15 years. In a study of people who had used Pfizer or Moderna jabs, the risk of condition after the second dose was small and common in boys.But in another study, Covid 6 times more likely Causes myocarditis in men younger than the vaccine. Dr. Michael Head, a senior researcher at the University of Southampton’s Global Health, said the cases of myocarditis observed in vaccinated teenagers were “overwhelmingly mild and the condition was clearly infected. It is related and much more severe. ” COVID 19. “

“My kids don’t feel at risk of serious illness. They realize it’s really annoying to those at risk, but under the age of 18. I know that Covid is a relatively mild illness with few deaths, “she said.

Instead, Arabella said the government should pay attention to supporting vulnerable groups and deploying booster jabs. She was also postponed due to the fact that JCVI did not come out in favor of vaccinations between the ages of 12 and 15.

“We should put out resources to ensure that those people are protected, and if they need boosters, I would rather want resources to go there. Children believe that developing countries have older people and we can use our resources to support them, “she said.

Arabella added that her family could later decide to be vaccinated.

“My biggest concern is that my children will be discriminated against and will not do things,” she said. “That is a concern for us.”

What did JCVI and the Chief Medical Officer say? Full-scale rollout is in full swing, as JCVI said the benefits to children aged 12 to 15 years from being protected from Covid-19 by vaccination are only slightly higher than the potential risk of side effects. Not recommended. However JCVI said it cannot consider a wider range of factors. Due to educational turmoil, we asked the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to consider the issue from a broader public health perspective. The CMO examined the impact of pandemics on the wider life of children and consulted with evidence from UK experts and countries that have already vaccinated children. They are Vaccination opportunities are provided for all children aged 12 to 15 years With a single dose of Pfizer jab, but the government claimed that the child would not be stigmatized for choosing not to be jabed at this stage.

“We cannot ask children to bear the burden of protecting adults.”

Jenny, the two mothers who refused to share vaccination status, said society should not ask children to be vaccinated to protect more vulnerable people.

“It’s really unethical. You can’t put that burden on children to protect adults,” she said.

“For children who live with vulnerable adults, their families need to make that decision, but our primary concern as a society is to protect them, not let them protect us. Is to do. “

“This vaccine is just like any other vaccine,” she said. “We should not give medicines that are absolutely unnecessary, and the children were thankfully spared from severe illness from Covid.”

Jenny said she would consider vaccination of children if restrictions were placed on those who did not have jabs.

“Currently, I don’t support children getting vaccinated, but for some reason the government … if they say they can’t go to school or travel outside the UK, I’ll consider it. Maybe, but I’m very angry, “she said.