Peel’s top doctors are concerned about “dividing rhetoric” as 330,000 inhabitants have not been fully vaccinated.

Top doctors in the Peel region are “ about divisive rhetoric” about vaccination as authorities are trying to reach 330,000 eligible residents in areas that are not yet fully immunized against COVID-19. I’m concerned. “

Of that number, Dr. Lawrence Law states that 215,000 people have not been vaccinated once, while 115,000 have only been vaccinated once. This means that a total of 23 percent of Peel residents over the age of 12 have not yet been fully vaccinated.

“It may be hard to imagine this, but we are now at the most confusing point of the pandemic and we have to go through the needles even finer,” Law told reporters at a press conference Thursday.

Peel averaged 37 COVID-19 cases / 100,000, down from 41 last week. However, while the hospital situation is “relatively stable,” Law says the number of inhabitants who are not completely protected from the virus is putting pressure on him.

According to Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie, the majority of hospitalized people are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

“This number keeps me up late is life-threatening if our hospital could face capacity challenges again and find a way for Delta to break in and get out of control. Because I know I’m exposed to, “he said.

Demonstration outside the hospital “Sorrowful”: Mayor

Crombie repeated Loh’s message and announced a mobile vaccine clinic called Vax Van. The clinic will start on Thursday at Malton and will move within the community within the next few months. In addition, she said more clinics would go through the fall to deliver vaccines to people who have not yet been immunized in places such as post-higher education schools, malls, places of worship, trade fairs and parks. rice field. A vaccination hub was also launched at 15 schools this week, she said.

Crombie added that the region is examining data, looking at community trends and better understanding what people who are still hesitant need.

Mayor Mississauga was “completely appalled” at the hospital’s protest “It’s one thing to disseminate false information about vaccines,” Bonnie Cromby said at a press conference Thursday. “But it’s sad to harass and intimidate healthcare workers and patients when they enter the hospital.” 1:48

But for those who came out of the hospital to protest the vaccine in recent weeks, Crombie said he was “totally appalled by their actions.”

“Disseminating false information about vaccines is one thing, but harassing or intimidating health care workers and patients when entering a hospital is simply sad,” she said.

“Our front-line healthcare professionals have taken great personal risk over the past 18 months to show what true spirit and compassion look like and to care for the most vulnerable. Some people are breathtaking. “

Opponents of vaccines and vaccine policies should be concerned about the city hall, Queen’s Park, and even the Houses of Parliament, she said.

“But for God, leave our hospitals and healthcare professionals and their patients alone.”

The mayor added that he strongly supports the enforcement officers to take “every action that seems necessary” to keep hospitals and health care workers safe.