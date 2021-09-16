0.13% of Covid-19 mRNA vaccine dose given at S’pore is associated with a suspicious adverse event, Health News & Top Stories

Singapore-Percentage of suspicious adverse events associated with the Covid-19 vaccine National vaccination program On Thursday (September 16th), the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said it was 0.13 percent.

The incidence of serious adverse events such as anaphylaxis is much lower, at 0.006 percent.

The national program received 8,716,085 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Modana mRNA vaccines as of August 31, with 11,737 suspected side effects reported during the same period.

Of these, 498 reports were classified as serious adverse events.

The report (the fifth safety update for Pfizer and Modana vaccines under the National Vaccine Program) also included a second update to Sinovac-CoronaVac taken under a special access route.

As of August 31, there were 90 reports of suspicious adverse reactions to the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine, 5 of which were serious.

If 168,439 vaccines were given over the same period, this would be 0.053 percent in suspicious cases and about 0.003 percent in severe cases. These significant events were one report each of Bell’s palsy, severe allergic reaction, and dizziness with tinnitus, and two reports of anaphylaxis.

The HSA states: “The types and numbers of reports received for different Covid-19 vaccines are direct because the vaccine may have been used in vaccination programs for different periods of time and may have been given to different numbers of people. It cannot be compared, with different underlying medical conditions and different settings. “

For the Pfizer and Modana vaccines, the most commonly reported symptoms were consistent with those normally observed after vaccination.

They include dizziness, shortness of breath, chest tightness or discomfort, palpitation, injection site reactions such as pain and swelling, and allergic reactions such as rash, itching, hives, eyelids, face and swelling of the lips.

HSA states that these are usually resolved within a few days.

Of the severe cases, the most frequently reported were anaphylaxis and other severe allergic reactions.

According to the HSA, the most commonly reported symptoms in patients aged 12-18 years are rash, hives, eyelids, swelling of the face and lips, chest tightness and discomfort, shortness of breath, fever, dizziness and standing. There is dizziness and so on.

Syncope or temporary loss of consciousness has also been reported, especially in this age group.

However, officials point out that it is generally caused by fear of anxiety and pain during the vaccination process, not by vaccines, and the local incidence of syncope in people aged 12 to 18 is similar to overseas reports.

Rare cases of anaphylaxis, a severe, life-threatening allergic reaction, are also associated with the Covid-19 vaccine.

“This is a generally known side effect associated with vaccines,” HSA added, adding that the incidence of anaphylaxis is similar to that reported abroad.

HSA also said Rare cases of myocarditis and pericarditis have been reported with the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine Both overseas and domestic.

“They are caused by inflammation of the heart muscle and the outer layers of the heart, respectively.

“Myocarditis and pericarditis are not heart attacks. Heart attacks are usually caused by obstruction of the blood vessels that supply the heart,” says HSA.

“It is important to note that heart attacks and strokes occur naturally within our population, regardless of whether people are vaccinated.

“The frequency of heart attacks and strokes in vaccinated people is within the background incidence, and to date there is no evidence that vaccines can directly cause these events.”

Cases of Bell’s palsy, which refers to weakness of the facial muscles caused by inflammation of the facial nerve, have also been observed in some vaccinated individuals.

In general, patients recover completely without treatment and the incidence of Bell’s palsy is within the background incidence.

Based on the data so far Benefits of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines The HSA said it continued to outweigh the known risks in a pandemic.

He added that the safety profile of the Covid-19 vaccine will continue to be actively monitored and relevant regulatory measures will be taken to protect public health.