Workplace cafes can play a role in your weight loss, research finds
Office snack tables are often decorated with sweets from “good faith” colleagues. Vending machines are full of cheap, highly processed chips, candies, cookies, ready-made sandwiches, and sugar-filled sodas.
Even those of us who are lucky to have a workplace-sponsored cafe have to fight to reach for pizza, burgers and french fries everywhere, and instead have to push their feet towards the salad bar. not.
But what if your employer has your back and offers fewer unhealthy options and smaller piece sizes?
In a statement, senior author Dame Theresa Marteau, director of the Behavior and Health Research Unit at the University of Cambridge, said, “Our research is obese to make relatively simple changes to the menus of the workplace and other cafeterias. It suggests that it may make a significant contribution to our commitment to. ” ..
What the author calls the biggest study of its kind, researchers at the University of Cambridge have worked with 19 workplace cafeterias in the UK to sell food to more than 20,000 manual workers in six months. Changed both type and quantity.
First, the research team replaced bacon cheeseburgers and other high-calorie products with grilled chicken burgers and low-calorie options. For some of the high-calorie items left on the menu, researchers reduced the portion size by 14%-providing less french fries, less pasta, or less meatballs.
Both of these changes sliced about 12% of the calories sold, saving a typical UK employee 50 calories a day.
“This study shows that reducing portion size and the availability of higher calorie options in the cafeteria can make a significant contribution to reducing excess calories,” he said.
Calorie label
Of the approximately 5,600 workers, calories were reduced by 6.2% for each purchase over a two-year period. The biggest health benefit was to reduce the purchase of the healthiest (red-labeled) foods-as a result, calories were reduced by 23%.
Can also be used at school
How to reduce calories further
- Look at the sweet drink. “One 12 ounce (355 mL) of regular soda is about 150 calories, and a 16 ounce (475 mL) flavored latte can be packed with over 250 calories. Even fruit smoothies can be packed with as many as 400 calories in 16-. There is an ounce (475 mL) serving. “
- Prepare for a snack attack with low-calorie options such as grapes, cheese cubes, or a handful of nuts with healthy fats.
- Instead of sour cream, substitute low-calorie options such as plain fat-free yogurt.
- Cut the fried food. Fried foods not only clog arteries with unhealthy fat, but are also packed with calories.
- Stop drinking empty calories from alcohol. Did you know that some of these fruity drinks can contain up to 500 calories?
- Cut one high-calorie food daily.Glazed donuts add 250 calories, but 8 ounces A bag of potato chips adds a whopping 1,217.
- Cut processed meats such as bacon, sausages, hot dogs, salami, and other cancer-related deli cold cuts, and eat fruit as a side instead.
Adding all these calorie cuts to a workplace with smaller portion sizes and less temptation in vending machines may help you reach your weight loss and maintenance goals.
Oh-about all those delicious offerings brought to work from your colleague’s kitchen? I’m sorry, you just have to face it.
..
