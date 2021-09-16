Connect with us

Health

Workplace cafes can play a role in your weight loss, research finds

Published

27 seconds ago

on

By

 


Office snack tables are often decorated with sweets from “good faith” colleagues. Vending machines are full of cheap, highly processed chips, candies, cookies, ready-made sandwiches, and sugar-filled sodas.

Even those of us who are lucky to have a workplace-sponsored cafe have to fight to reach for pizza, burgers and french fries everywhere, and instead have to push their feet towards the salad bar. not.

But what if your employer has your back and offers fewer unhealthy options and smaller piece sizes?

new Randomized controlled trial When the employer does that, the workers buy food and drink with less calories. This is a step towards controlling both the waistline and the growing obesity epidemic worldwide. The vast majority of people in the world live in countries where obesity and overweight kill more people than underweight and malnutrition. World Health Organization..
Providing healthier options at work cafes helps employees manage their weight.

In a statement, senior author Dame Theresa Marteau, director of the Behavior and Health Research Unit at the University of Cambridge, said, “Our research is obese to make relatively simple changes to the menus of the workplace and other cafeterias. It suggests that it may make a significant contribution to our commitment to. ” ..

What the author calls the biggest study of its kind, researchers at the University of Cambridge have worked with 19 workplace cafeterias in the UK to sell food to more than 20,000 manual workers in six months. Changed both type and quantity.

First, the research team replaced bacon cheeseburgers and other high-calorie products with grilled chicken burgers and low-calorie options. For some of the high-calorie items left on the menu, researchers reduced the portion size by 14%-providing less french fries, less pasta, or less meatballs.

Both of these changes sliced ​​about 12% of the calories sold, saving a typical UK employee 50 calories a day.

How to Start a Mediterranean Diet — Every Meal
“On average, adults in the UK consume Excess 200-300 calories a day“James Reynolds, a visiting researcher at the Behavior and Health Research Unit at the University of Cambridge, said in a statement.

“This study shows that reducing portion size and the availability of higher calorie options in the cafeteria can make a significant contribution to reducing excess calories,” he said.

Calorie label

Educating workers about healthier food choices is also helpful. Simply labeling foods with color (green is equal to health, yellow is unhealthy, red is the worst) improved food choices and reduced calories. 2 years of research Found in the Boston hospital cafeteria.

Of the approximately 5,600 workers, calories were reduced by 6.2% for each purchase over a two-year period. The biggest health benefit was to reduce the purchase of the healthiest (red-labeled) foods-as a result, calories were reduced by 23%.

Can also be used at school

Best Bento Boxes for Adults and Kids (CNN Underscore), According to Experts
Reducing calories and providing healthier food choices also works at school. “Low nutritional foods” consumed in American schools It fell from 55% to 24% between 2003 and 2018. Study published in April clearly.Most of the decrease occurred after passing 2010 Healthy, Hanger Free Kids Law, Improved nutrition by limiting calories based on the child’s age and offering healthier options such as fruits and vegetables.
NS 2020 research This practice has proved to be particularly beneficial to poor children. The risk of obesity has decreased “practically every year after the law came into force,” and “without the law, the prevalence of obesity in 2018 would have been 47% higher,” the study said.

How to reduce calories further

In general, people need to save at least 500 calories a day to lose pounds a week, According to the National Institutes of Health.. The agency offers the following tips on how to do this.
  • Look at the sweet drink. “One 12 ounce (355 mL) of regular soda is about 150 calories, and a 16 ounce (475 mL) flavored latte can be packed with over 250 calories. Even fruit smoothies can be packed with as many as 400 calories in 16-. There is an ounce (475 mL) serving. “
  • Prepare for a snack attack with low-calorie options such as grapes, cheese cubes, or a handful of nuts with healthy fats.
  • Instead of sour cream, substitute low-calorie options such as plain fat-free yogurt.
  • Cut the fried food. Fried foods not only clog arteries with unhealthy fat, but are also packed with calories.
  • Stop drinking empty calories from alcohol. Did you know that some of these fruity drinks can contain up to 500 calories?
  • Cut one high-calorie food daily.Glazed donuts add 250 calories, but 8 ounces A bag of potato chips adds a whopping 1,217.
  • Cut processed meats such as bacon, sausages, hot dogs, salami, and other cancer-related deli cold cuts, and eat fruit as a side instead.

Adding all these calorie cuts to a workplace with smaller portion sizes and less temptation in vending machines may help you reach your weight loss and maintenance goals.

Oh-about all those delicious offerings brought to work from your colleague’s kitchen? I’m sorry, you just have to face it.

..

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/16/health/workplace-weight-loss-wellness/index.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: