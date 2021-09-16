Health
Can vitamins protect you from delta mutants? Experts will join.
Delta variant Continues to spread throughout the United States, urging the public to look for the best way to prevent themselves from infecting highly contagious strains of the coronavirus.
Health organization like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) And that World Health Organization (WHO) Advise people to be vaccinated against COVID as the first line of defense.
However, many have sought alternatives to protection not recommended by health authorities, including: Horse anthelmintic ivermectin, Antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, and even vitamins.
Many people take dietary supplements such as vitamin C and zinc to boost their immune system.
But according to the Mayo Clinic, “These supplements have little chance of affecting immune function or preventing illness.”
Dr. Sandra Adams, a professor of biology and virologists at Montclair State University, added that vitamins cannot boost an immune response sufficient to prevent the acquisition of COVIDs “or variants thereof.”
“Vitamins cannot prevent infection by delta mutants,” Adams said. “Vitamins cannot interfere with any stage of replication of the SARS-CoV-2 virus or its mutants, and vitamins are not sufficient to boost the immune response to prevent the development of the disease.”
Delta variants currently account for 99% of all COVID cases. According to the CDC.
Davidson Harmer, a professor of global health and medicine at Boston University’s School of Public Health, has spent decades studying the interaction between nutrition and infection, and how micronutrients are important for immune function. I did.
Harmer told Newsweek that taking vitamins and minerals is important for maintaining immune function, but there is no evidence that taking vitamins protects individuals from COVID-19 infection.
“There is evidence that vitamin D deficiency is associated with an increased risk of contracting SARS-CoV-2. [The virus that causes COVID-19], Harmer Told Newsweek.. “But limited studies evaluating vitamin D supplements to avoid infection have shown no benefit.”
