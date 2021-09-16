LA Indoor COVID Vaccine Obligations: What You Need to Know





Many indoor bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs, and lounges in Los Angeles County require the following proofs: COVID-19 vaccination in new health Orders issued by Friday. Basics The mission requires patrons and employees to be vaccinated at least once by October 7th and fully vaccinated by November 4th. Under the new order, there are also participants and workers in outdoor “mega events” with more than 10,000 participants. Providing vaccination evidence Or, it indicates that the coronavirus test has been negative since October 7th. This requirement has already been enforced at at least 1,000 indoor events. According to, about 67% of Angelenos is already at least partially inoculated against COVID-19. Times tracker.. Indoor restaurant County health officials also strongly recommended, but not required, confirmation of vaccinations in the indoor part of the restaurant. County requirements for residents Wear a mask indoors in public She added that it would remain. Details, comparison This order affects all areas of Los Angeles County except Long Beach and Pasadena, which have their own public health departments. A Pasadena spokesman said the city was “waiting to consider a health order to determine how we would move forward,” but Long Beach officials have already set local rules. I decided to follow the rules of the county. “Through the pandemic, the city has actively protected residents and visitors using data and recommendations from medical professionals,” a Long Beach official said in a statement. “Data show that people between the ages of 18 and 34 are least likely to be vaccinated and are infected at a higher rate than other age groups. Indoor bars, breweries, wineries and distilleries are the most. It is considered one of the high-risk environments and most often interacts without a mask. “ Still, the directives in line with the plans in LA County are not as broad as the public health directives in other parts of California. San Francisco When Berkeley Evidence of COVID-19 vaccination must be presented to guests over the age of 12 in indoor restaurants, bars and gyms.

Contra Costa CountyThe third most populous in the Bay Area, has ordered these customers to present either evidence of vaccination or recent negative coronavirus test results.

Palm spring And neighbors Cathedral City We have ordered patrons over the age of 12 to enter indoor restaurants and bars with evidence of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test.

LA city council Considering your own law Require customers in indoor restaurants and gyms to receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine. City lawyers are drafting the proposed ordinance. How it works Barbara Ferrer, director of public health in Los Angeles County, said LA County’s vaccination verification requirements have been tailored to companies that are considered at high risk of coronavirus infection. According to Feller, each facility is different, but the county health inspector said, “Most of the time, all patrons and all customers are there without wearing masks. Mostly, they have a drink. They are walking around, have a lot of dance, and have a lot of close contact with a lot of people. “This isn’t all bars,” she continued. “I would like to admit that if you have a place for people to go and sit at a very quiet, quiet table, the risk is clearly less. But in general, bars are set to be more risky than restaurants. is.” She also said that the facilities subject to the county’s next order need to be already familiar with verifying identification to ensure that patrons are of drinking age. This also facilitates screening of vaccination status. According to Feller, residents can use digital records provided by either party to show their vaccination history. county or state, Or by presenting the vaccination card or its photo. Some LA bars and restaurants have already implemented their own requirements for vaccination certification or recent negative coronavirus testing as a condition of entry.

