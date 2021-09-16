910 new Covid-19 cases in Spore, the highest since May 2020.Unvaccinated woman, 72 years old, dead, Singapore news and top stories





Singapore-Singapore reported 910 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday (September 16th). This is the maximum number per day since May 1, 2020. According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), there were 803 new cases, 4 imported cases, and 103 dormitory residents in the community. Of the new local cases, 244 are older than 60 years. An unvaccinated 72-year-old woman also died from Covid-19 complications, bringing the death toll in Singapore to 59. The woman who died on Thursday developed symptoms on September 4, and tested positive for Covid-19 infection in September. 6.6. She had a history of atypical chest pain, Graves’ disease, hypertension, and dyslipidemia. Graves’ disease is an immune system disorder that causes overproduction of thyroid hormone, while dyslipidemia refers to unhealthy levels of fat in the blood. The Blue Stars Dormitory on Upper Jurong Road added 46 new cases on Thursday. This is the most common large cluster that MOH closely monitors. The ministry said it has detected Covid-19 infections among dormitory residents through aggressive testing and that all residents have been tested. The total number of Covid-19 infections in Singapore is currently 74,848. Nursing home clusters have also added new cases. A total of 14 infections have occurred in Chimay’s Orange Valley Nursing Home after one case was added to the cluster. Two new cases have also been seen in the Ren Ci nursing home, and the cluster is now 34 years old. An additional 17 cases have been added to the Chinatown Complex Cluster. The total number of infections there is 242. The Chinatown Complex reopened on Thursday after being closed for three and a half days for cleaning and disinfection. cluster Links to staff at 3 bus interchanges Toa Payoh saw 14 new cases in Tampines and Punggol. The total number of cases at these interchanges is 413. Currently, 837 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, up from 822 the day before. In the intensive care unit, there were 77 patients who needed oxygen supplementation and 12 patients who were severely ill. Of those who are very ill, 69 are older than 60 years. Read the full MOH press release here.

