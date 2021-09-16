Study: US childhood obesity accelerated during a pandemic





A new study links the COVID-19 pandemic to an increase in obesity “warnings” in US children and teens

New York-A new study links the COVID-19 pandemic to an increase in obesity “warning” in US children and teens. Childhood obesity has increased over the decades, but new studies suggest an acceleration last year — especially in people who were already obese when the pandemic began. The results show “a significant increase in children’s weight gain,” and are “substantial and alarming,” said Dr. Alison Goodman of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one of the authors of the study. .. It is also a sign of a virtuous circle.Pandemics appear to exacerbate the country’s long-standing obesity epidemic, which can then put people at risk of more serious illness. coronavirus infection. The CDC published this study on Thursday. This is the largest pandemic obesity trend ever investigated. found: — Last August, an estimated 22% of children and teens were obese, up from 19% in the previous year. — Prior to the pandemic, healthy-weight children gained an average of 3.4 pounds per year. It rose to £ 5.4 during the pandemic. — For moderately obese children, the expected weight gain increased from 6.5 pounds a year before the pandemic to 12 pounds after the pandemic began. — For severely obese children, the expected annual weight gain increased from 8.8 pounds to 14.6 pounds. The rate of obesity increased most dramatically in children aged 6 to 11 years, who were highly dependent on their parents and could have been affected when the school interrupted face-to-face lessons, the researchers said. .. The study is based on a review of medical records of over 432,000 children and teens aged 2 to 19 years who weighed and weighed at least twice before the pandemic and at least once during the early stages of the pandemic. Some restrictions: Only children who were cared for before and during the pandemic were included, the researchers said. We also did not see how obesity tendencies differed between racial and ethnic groups. Earlier this week, the CDC said the number of states in which at least 35% of residents are obese increased by four last year. Delaware, Iowa, Ohio and Texas have joined the list. In 2019, there were 12 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia. These results are based on studies in which adults describe their height and weight and are not as accurate as medical records. ——— The Associated Press’s Department of Health Sciences is supported by the Department of Science Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. AP is solely responsible for all content.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/study-childhood-obesity-us-accelerated-pandemic-80062668 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos