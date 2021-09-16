NB reports 51 new COVID-19 cases.92% of them are among people who are not completely vaccinated





Halifax-New Brunswick Public Health Service reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. This includes 47 (92%) of people who are not fully vaccinated. There are 15 New Brunswickers in the hospital due to the new coronavirus, including 9 in the intensive care unit. Public health reported eight recovery Thursdays, and the number of active cases increased to 336. According to a news release from New Brunswick Public Health, this is a breakdown of the new cases. There are 10 cases in Zone 1 (Moncton area). People under the age of 19.

Four people in their twenties.

People in their 40s.

Two people in their 50s.

People in their 60s.When

People over 90 years old. Seven are under investigation and three are contact information for previously confirmed cases. There is one new case in Zone 2 (St. John region). It is a person in his 40s and the case is under investigation. There are 21 new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region). 11 people under 19 years old.

A person in his twenties.

Two people in their thirties.

Two people in their 50s.When

Five people in their 60s. Fifteen cases are under investigation and six are contacts for previously confirmed cases. There are four new cases in Zone 4 (Edmanston region). Two people under 19 years old.

People 20-29; and

People 40-49. Two cases are contacts for previously identified cases, and two are under investigation. There are 12 new cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton area). 6 people under 19 years old.

Two people in their twenties.

Three people in their thirties.When

People in their 40s. Six are previously identified case contacts, one is travel related, and five are under investigation. There are three new cases in Zone 6 (Bassert area). Two people in their twenties.When

People in their 40s. All three cases are under investigation. For additional information, COVID-19 dashboard.. Vaccination renewal Public health reported Thursday that 77.2 percent of eligible New Brunswickers were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (double vaccination) and 85.8 percent were first vaccinated. Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Health Officer, said: “It is imperative that Newbrands Wickers be vaccinated. Now is the time to book at a local health clinic or call a participating pharmacy.” You can get your first or second dose at Walk-in clinic Book an appointment via or Participating pharmacies Or at Vitalité or Horizon Health Network Clinic.. All eligible New Brands Wickers can schedule a second dose at least 28 days after the first dose. List of upcoming mobile clinics and walk-in clinics Available online.. Cases confirmed in schools and day care facilities Public health has identified positive cases in schools in Zones 1 (Moncton area), 3 (Fredericton area), and 4 (Edmundston area). “Each school community has been notified,” public health said in a news release. “If you or your family are in close contact with the case, public health will notify you about contact tracing. This notification may be notified by the school. If you are not directly contacted by public health, contact us. No. Identified as a close contact. “ New Brunswick Healthy and safe school The guidelines stipulate that schools with cases end or transition to online learning for at least one calendar day to support contact tracing, risk assessment, and operational response. The details of the cases confirmed at the school are as follows. Zone 1 (Moncton area) – COVID-19 positive cases were identified at Harrison Trimble High School in Moncton and JMA Armstrong / Salisbury Middle School in Salisbury. Positive cases were also confirmed at the Love and Learn Child Center in Riverview.

– COVID-19 positive cases were identified at Harrison Trimble High School in Moncton and JMA Armstrong / Salisbury Middle School in Salisbury. Positive cases were also confirmed at the Love and Learn Child Center in Riverview. Zone 3 (Fredericton area) – COVID-19 positive cases have been identified at Perth and Tober Middle School and Perth and Tober Southern Victoria High School. A new positive case was also confirmed at Andover Elementary School in Perth Andover.

– COVID-19 positive cases have been identified at Perth and Tober Middle School and Perth and Tober Southern Victoria High School. A new positive case was also confirmed at Andover Elementary School in Perth Andover. Zone 4 (Edmanston area) – Two positive cases of COVID-19 were identified in Polyvalente Alexandre-J.-Savoie in Saint-Quentin. Occurrence at orthodontic center Public health has declared the end of the COVID-19 outbreak at Shediak’s Southeastern Regional Orthodontic Center. The outbreak was declared on August 23. “Prisoners and staff were retested several times to confirm the end of the outbreak,” public health said in a news release.

