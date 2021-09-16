So far, what we know about Alberta’s new vaccine passport (not called a passport)

Albertans need to immediately show evidence of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to participate in many businesses and events.

There are over 18,000 active cases in the states, as in most of any state. On Wednesday, 877 people were hospitalized for the disease, including 218 in the intensive care unit.

After months rejecting the vaccination passport premise, Prime Minister Jason Kenny announced on Wednesday a radical new measure to combat the COVID-19 surge, but by another name: Restriction exemption program..

“I apologize,” says Kenny when Alberta declares a public health emergency. Alberta’s Prime Minister Jason Kenny apologized on Wednesday for the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and introduced rigorous and radical new measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. 1:57

As of September 20, non-essential companies and services have required proof of vaccination from patrons wishing to access the service or opt-out of the program to set a string of strict capacity and operational limits. You can choose whether you need to comply with.

However, the restrictions on companies that opt ​​out vary, and some Alberts are confused about the documents they need to provide and how to access them.

This is what we know about this program so far.

When should Albertin begin to show evidence of vaccination?

From September 20th to October 25th, Vaccinated Albertan will need a single dose proof to access many non-essential services in the state. The dose should be given at least 2 weeks before service time.

After October 25th, you will need two proofs.

I am a business Do I need to enroll in this program?

No, but the government says there are audits and enforcements to ensure that the rules are being followed.

I am in Alberta, where I was vaccinated. What can I use as evidence of vaccination and where can I find it?

Albertans can show the paper immune record they received at the time of vaccination.

If you lose a copy of the paper, the government says you can print it online. MyHealthRecords, Or contact the vaccinated pharmacy or clinic to request another copy.

The Alberta government says work is also underway to make vaccination proof available via a QR code “in the coming weeks.” (Graham Hughes / Canadian Press)

According to the government, Albertans can also print a small card accessible on MyHealthRecords to show evidence of vaccination that they will keep in their wallets from September 19th.

Alternatively, you can get a digital copy of your vaccine records on the My Health Records smartphone app. The government recommends that you save or print a copy on your mobile phone.

However, Albertin, who is currently trying to access MyHealthRecords, has been warned that he will have to wait a long time to access the website and apps.

The government says work is also underway to make vaccination evidence available via QR codes “in the coming weeks.”

I am in unvaccinated Alberta. What do I need to go out?

Must be planned in advance.

Unvaccinated Albertan must show negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test results performed by a private sector and must be completed within 72 hours of going out.

The government stipulates that inspections must not come from Alberta Health Services or Alberta Precision Laboratories.

What happens to the companies that implement the program?

They can act “as usual” as long as they have evidence of immunity or serve only those who have recently privately paid negative tests. Let’s say the government.

What restrictions apply to restaurants that are not participating in the program?

Indoor dining is not permitted, but up to 6 people per table (1 household or 2 intimate contacts if living alone) can eat outdoors.

Liquor sales must end at 10 pm and consumption must end by 11 pm

What restrictions apply to indoor retail, entertainment and recreation centers that are not participating in the program?

Capacity is limited to one-third of the code occupancy and also requires masking and a physical distance of 2 meters.

You must be with only household members. If you live alone, you will need two intimate contacts.

What restrictions apply to gyms and sports facilities? that Would you like to join the program?

Indoor group classes and activities are not permitted and indoor competition will be suspended unless a vaccine exemption is granted.

Indoor one-on-one training and solo activities are allowed at a physical distance of 3 meters.

However, the government says outdoor activities can continue without restrictions.

What restrictions apply to personal services such as beauty salons that are not participating in the program?

The government does not yet have specific guidance for personal services, a spokesman told CBC News, but they are working on it.

Who in Alberta is exempt from the program?

The government states that the businesses and organizations that need access for everyday life are not part of the program.

It also does not apply to employees of companies participating in the program, persons with medical exemption documents for vaccines, or children under the age of 12.