A woman in her thirties identified as the seventh human case of West Nile fever, Massachusetts this year
State public health officials confirmed seventh on Thursday A human case of West Nile virus that occurred in Massachusetts this year.
The State Department said in a statement that the seventh case was a woman in her thirties who was exposed to a mosquito-borne virus in Bristol County.
Earlier, a statement said that after September 1, DPH confirmed six human cases and one animal virus case in Massachusetts this year.
“This is the first case of West Nile virus of the year in people under the age of 50,” Marglet Cook, deputy public health commissioner, said in a statement. “This reminds us that people over the age of 50 are at increased risk of West Nile virus, but all ages can be affected. The risk of West Nile virus is the first strong frost. It lasts until you get off. Whenever you’re outdoors, don’t forget to take steps to prevent mosquito bites. “
According to the DPH, 27 communities in Essex, Middlesex, Brookline and Suffolk counties are currently at high risk for the virus, and 49 additional municipalities are at moderate risk.
According to the statement, cooler nights can increase mosquito activity before and after dusk and dawn.
According to DPH, five human cases of West Nile fever were detected in Massachusetts last year.
The virus “can infect people of all ages, but people over the age of 50 are at increased risk of serious illness,” the agency said. Most people infected with WNV are asymptomatic. WNV, if present Symptoms It tends to include illnesses such as fever and the flu. In rare cases, more serious illnesses occur.
Government agencies advise citizens to take some precautions, such as applying insect repellent outdoors. Be aware of the peak mosquito hours from dusk to dawn. Wear long sleeves, long trousers, and socks outside. Drain standing water; screen installation or repair.
