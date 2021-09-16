The new MODHSS director says communication is the key to the future

Kansas City, Missouri — Missouri has a new director heading the Health and Senior Services division as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

He said communication and collaboration will be the basis of future departments.

Donald Kauelauf, who took over the position from Dr. Randall Williams Earlier this month, we addressed reporters Thursday to discuss how the department’s response to COVID-19 would continue and how he would take the lead after the pandemic was over.

“Public health is not political. It is political and should not be. Public health is about science.”

It seems that the department is no longer trying to establish mask or vaccine requirements. Kawelauf supported masks and vaccines for the Mizurians, but said he did not like the word “delegation.”

“Communities must evaluate what their needs are,” Kawelauf said. “One size doesn’t fit all.”

Instead, Kawelauf wants to focus on getting the right information about masks and vaccines so that Missouri can make the “right decision.”

He quoted state data that about 50% of eligible people were vaccinated at least once, showing that about 20% of Americans would not consider vaccination at all nationwide. I quoted a study. That means that there are about 30% of Missourians who can be vaccinated if they get the right information, he said.

“People who still need accurate information to make the right decisions,” he said.

However, Kawelaf also shows that most people who are hesitant to vaccinate will eventually vaccinate after the community is heavily affected by the virus, according to the data. He said this was demonstrated in Springfield. There, vaccination rates increased after a surge in cases.

“When we see the destruction that this outbreak suffers in the community, they realize that vaccination is the right step,” Kawelaf said.

Kawelauf also noted the need for a more serious response to the delta variant. He said people need to think about mutants differently than they did for the first strain of the virus.

“The COVID in 2020 is different from the COVID today,” he said.

But he said the way to fight the virus remains the same.

“I know the vaccine works,” Kawelauf said, referring to masks.

“Everything I read, everything I saw, the mask works,” he said.

After graduating from Illinois State University, Kawelauf pursued a career in the field of public health.

He has previously held leadership positions in Illinois, including Assistant Director of Health in Illinois, and has over 30 years of experience as a state government employee.

When the COVID-19 pandemic was over, Kawelauf hoped that prevention would consistently base public health in the worst-ranked state in the country, both in terms of public health and health indicators. I said there is.

To do this, he wants to maintain collaboration and clear information as a departmental priority.

“The strength of my ability is to connect people,” Kawelauf said.