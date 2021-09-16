The last Monument Health of South Dakota’s large medical system requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine





Rapid City-based Monument Health said it has decided to require employees to be vaccinated by December 1 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalization in the system’s footprint of western South Dakota. I did. Approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. “We are grateful for all the efforts and heroes that doctors and caregivers have shown through this pandemic. The day when COVID-19 is no longer a threat to our care team, patients and our community. We look forward to it, “said Dr. Brad Archer, Chief Medical Officer of Monument Health, in a news release. “The only way to get there is vaccination.” The mission lies with both clinical and non-clinical employees. Monument Health allows employees to apply for religious or medical exemptions, with a deadline of November 1st. All employees are required to submit a vaccination certificate. Monument Health has joined Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health and Avera Health, requiring employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Monuments have been criticized for their relatively slow mandates. Sanford announced in late July that it would require all employees to be vaccinated against the virus by November 1. Avella Health announced on September 7 that it will require employees to follow up by December 1.





The two reasons Monument Health cited to request a vaccine-the resurrected COVID-19 and full FDA approval in the region-are not new phenomena. In western South Dakota, cases and hospitalizations have skyrocketed since at least mid-August, and the FDA announced approval for the Pfizer vaccine on August 23. According to Monument Health, 82% of COVID-19 patients admitted on Thursday were unvaccinated and 88% of ventilated patients were unvaccinated and received intensive care unit level care. 91% of patients who are vaccinated are unvaccinated. “Every day we see the damage this virus does to patients,” Archer said. “As medical professionals, we owe our community to do whatever we can to contain and manage COVID-19. And extensive research shows that vaccines are safe and effective. Is shown. “ The following is South Dakota Health Department COVID-19 Case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations tracked by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention As of Thursday. All data is up to date available, but should be considered tentative and may be updated at a later date by health authorities. vaccination Initial dose to be administered (for 2-dose vaccine): 512,734, 58% of the state’s population

Fully vaccinated: 446,788, 50.5% of the state’s population State-wide case rate New case: 522 (7-day average: 704)

522 (7-day average: 704) Current active case: 7,526

7,526 Total case: 139,412

139,412 Total recovery: 129,790 Hospitalization, death New hospitalization: 28 (7-day average: 27)

Active hospitalization: 214

Total hospitalization: 7,128

Newly reported deaths: 3

