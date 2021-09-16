Health
New requirements for many activities in King County – Public Health Insider
The number of preventable COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in King County is very high and the number of deaths is increasing. New Public Health — Seattle and King County (Public Health) Policies, Announced on September 16, 2021, Create an additional layer of protection from COVID-19.
Dr. Jeff Duchin, a public health officer, has issued a health order requiring people to take part in recreational activities in most public places. Evidence that they were vaccinated against COVID-19.. The order will come into effect on October 25th. Those who have not been vaccinated or who are unable to prove their vaccine status must provide proof that the PCR COVID-19 test is negative within the last 72 hours, or provide FDA-approved rapid test results. On-site inspection provider at an event or facility just before admission.
order The aim is to make public spaces safer for everyone. It aims to slow the spread of the virus in our community and reduce the pressure on overloaded medical systems. This expands and strengthens the vaccine validation policies already in place by many restaurants, professional sports teams, universities, and businesses.
We have a vaccine Dramatic reduction Risk of those who need to be hospitalized from COVID-19. Vaccines dramatically reduce the chance of death. The vaccine is free and widely available to anyone over the age of 12.
Immunizing as many people as possible is the surest way to control a pandemic. Proof of vaccination and other protective layers such as masks allow residents to enjoy concerts, sporting events and social gatherings in public more safely.
Where do I need to verify my vaccine?
After October 25th, you will need to show your vaccination certificate in many public places, including:
- Over 500 outdoor events
- Indoor recreational activities of all sizes, including performances, cinemas, conferences, gyms, etc.
- Indoor bars and restaurants (outdoor dining, grocery stores, takeaways are exempt)
The order will also be available on December 6th, with the option of extending the preparation period for small restaurants and bars with 12 or less seats. The entire order is not expected to be permanent. It will last for 6 months from October 25th. The possibility of extension will be considered based on future occurrences.
Public health strongly encourages faith-based organizations to voluntarily adopt vaccine validation policies, but this is not required at this time. This policy does not apply to children under the age of 11 who are not yet eligible for vaccination.
People can be sure that they have been vaccinated in a variety of ways. They can show:
- CDCCOVID-19 Vaccination Record Card or Photo of Card
- Documented evidence of vaccination from medical records / vaccine providers
- Other Vaccine Verification Apps Approved by Washington State Health Department
- Printed certificate or QR code from MyIRMobile.com (available in late September)
Two weeks after the second vaccination of Moderna or Pfizer or the first dose of Johnson & Johnson, a person is considered “fully vaccinated”.you do No When presenting vaccination proof, you must present your driver’s license or other identification card.
How did you get here
King County continues to track the science of pandemics and changing conditions. In King County, the incidence of COVID-19 remains very high. Hospitals and healthcare providers are reaching their limits. These conditions require additional measures to be taken to protect the public, limit corporate capabilities, close schools, and other more annoying measures.
analysis According to the Institute for Health Metrics (IHME) of the University of Washington conducted for King County, vaccine validation policies at restaurants, bars and gyms / fitness centers alone alone have 17,900-75,900 infections, 421-1,760 hospitalizations, 63. It was found that ~ 257 hospitalizations could be prevented. Died locally within 6 months of ordering.King County and Public Health Develop Vaccine Verification Policy in Consult with Public Health Pandemic and Racist Community Advisory Group, Cities, small businesses, chambers of commerce, trade unions, trade associations, sports teams, venues, community groups, and county-wide faith-based leaders. This effort has helped create policies aimed at being viable, fair and impartial for businesses and residents.
Employers, their employees, and volunteers must enforce this order fairly and cannot discriminate on the basis of individual race, country of origin, religion, or age. Companies and venues need to provide reasonable accommodation for those who cannot provide evidence of vaccination due to disability.
Several other municipalities have already adopted some form of vaccine verification policy, including New York City, San Francisco, California, British Columbia, Canada, and Clallam and Jefferson counties in Washington.
Last week, several local sports teams and venues adopted vaccination verification policies, including all events at Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Sounders FC, Seattle Kraken, Seattle Storm, Washington Huskies University, and Climate Pledge Arena. ..
First published on September 16, 2021
