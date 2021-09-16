COVID-19: Experts say there is no evidence that masks harm children’s health





Can wearing a face mask to protect against COVID-19 harm my child? No, there is no scientific evidence that masks are harmful to children's health, even though unfounded claims suggest that they are not. This claim is widespread on social media and elsewhere, just as virus outbreaks have hit many reopened US schools, especially those without mask mandates. In an unfounded argument: if the mask gets damp, or Causes unhealthy levels of carbon dioxide..But experts say Wash the mask regularly Keep them safe and clean.



You may receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times. Some argue that toddlers miss important visual and social cues that promote learning and development when classmates and teachers wear masks. However, others have stated that children with visual and hearing disabilities have learned to adapt and that other children can also adapt. “We are not sure that the mask has no developmental effects, but we do know that there are negative effects of not trying to stop the infection,” he said. Dr. Emily Levy, Mayo Clinic Children’s Center Critical Care and Infection Control Specialist. There is strong evidence that masking children at school can reduce COVID-19 infections in other children and adults. Throughout 166 Arizona schools in Maricopa County, COVID-19 outbreaks were said to be twice as common in schools without mask obligations. Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, Medical Director of the County Public Health Department. Studies in North Carolina and other state school districts have also shown that masking can significantly reduce coronavirus infection rates, especially when combined with physical distance and other precautions. .. “One of the things we know about prevention and infection control is that there is no single intervention to win the day,” he said. Dr. Joshua Shafjin, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Infection Prevention and Management Officer. But he said there is plenty of evidence that masking is an important factor in making schools safer. Doctors recommend washing the mask regularly to avoid skin irritation. Fits properly A picking mask made of soft and breathable fabric.

