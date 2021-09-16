– Demand for COVID testing is increasing as the state reports an additional 652 cases and 3 deaths

Demand for COVID-19 testing continues to grow in Maine as delta variants promote infection throughout the state, with 652 new cases and 3 additional deaths reported on Thursday.

The pace of molecular-based PCR testing for viral diseases jumped 27.5% from the previous week, but positive testing rates reached 7.1% on Thursday, the highest level since early January. Prices were even higher in some parts of the state.

Northern Light Health, which operates the Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, Mercy Hospital in Portland, and eight others, reported a positive rate of 12.4% for the week ending Wednesday. Throughout the Northern Lights system, clinics tested 1,000 to 1,400 people a day on weekdays and 500 to 800 people daily on weekends.

“”[We] Test demand is on the rise every week and we are experiencing the highest demand ever, “said Karen Cashman, a spokeswoman for Northern Lights. Currently, there is no time to wait for someone eligible to take the free test paid by the state, but the network recommends that individuals pre-register for the test.

The positive rate is the percentage of tests that returned positive for COVID during a particular time period. The fact that both the number of tests performed in Maine and the positive rate are increasing indicates that the virus is still widespread. The positive test rate in Maine dropped to 0.45 in July, before the delta variant became established.

Due to the demand for free testing, some people are waiting longer, especially in populated areas. For example, Thursday’s pharmacy chain CVS scheduled state-sponsored tests next week in most parts of the Portland region. In addition, takeaway test kits are sold out at pharmacies in the state and throughout the country.

Justin Richards, a pharmacist at Saco’s community pharmacy, said he would only receive a package of 12 COVID-19 tests a week on Monday and would sell out quickly.

“It’s a big shame because everyone is looking for it,” he said of a home test kit that sells for about $ 40.

Several providers in the state, including Northern Lights and Main Health, continue to offer tests to everyone, usually for around $ 100, but due to the surge in demand, state-supported free tests. Is no longer available for pre-travel purposes.

Dr. James Jarvis, COVID-19 Incident Command Leader for Northern Wright, said the high positive rate was not a statistical anomaly, but a clear indication of the extent of community transmission.

“The reason we don’t do so many tests, such as travel, is simply because we’re too ill and consume all our resources in terms of tests,” he said in a briefing Wednesday. “So this is a good, predictive indicator of what we see in our community.”

The pace of new cases is so fast that Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention staff Can’t keep up The staff has processed a backlog of about 3,000 positive test results. Test results need to be reviewed to distinguish new cases from previously identified individuals who are still test positive.

As a result, not all of the 652 new cases reported Thursday have occurred in the last 24 hours.

Nonetheless, the current surge is comparable to the previous peak of the maine coronavirus in January, when vaccines were just beginning to be available.

Highly contagious delta variants also infect fully vaccinated people, but most new cases and almost all of the most serious COVID-related illnesses occur in a small number of unvaccinated people in the state. It is occurring inside. As of Thursday morning, fully vaccinated people accounted for 64.4 percent of the state’s 1.3 million inhabitants.

“Based on all the epidemiological factors we see, we expect to see a large number of cases, perhaps longer, lasting and lasting, at least next week,” said Main CDC Director Nirav Shah. Dr. Shah said. Said on Wednesday. “This is the peak at the peak. It’s even bigger than we expected.”

Three more died were two men and one woman over the age of 70 in Penobscot, Somerset, and Waldo counties. To date, there have been 979 COVID-related deaths in Maine since March 2020, and the Maine CDC is tracking 82,607 confirmed or possible viral cases.

Maine has one of the highest infection rates in New England, but lower than most of the country. According to trackers published by the state, the state has reported an average of 34 new daily infections per 100,000 people over the past seven days, ranking 40th in the state. Brown University School of Public Health.. The national average is 46 cases per 100,000 people in the last 7 days.

On Thursday, 194 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19, 70 were hospitalized in critical care units, and 38 were connected to ventilators to assist in breathing. This is down from 42 on Wednesday’s ventilator. This is the highest number in a 19-month pandemic.

State-wide hospitals usually struggle to keep up with pressure during busy times, with only 52 of the 333 ICU beds available throughout the state on Thursday. Hospitalization usually delays the start of new cases by weeks, so hospitals are preparing for more COVID patients in the coming weeks.

As schools resume classroom instruction in the fall semester, young people in Maine have become the majority of new cases.

The Maine Department of Education hadn’t released an up-to-date list of school outbreaks at the end of Thursday, but that number has clearly increased since the state announced 14 outbreaks last week. Outbreaks are three or more epidemiologically related cases.

For example, Yarmouth High School is currently believed to be in an outbreak, the district director said Thursday.

“Fortunately, we’ve already implemented safety protocols such as physical distance, universal masking, and (soon) pool testing, so this status doesn’t change the way we do business,” Andrew Dolloff said at school. I’m writing to the community.

Dorf also said a positive test in the Frank Harrison Middle School community meant that about 24 people were told to quarantine at home. Hundreds, if not thousands, of Maine students have been quarantined due to similar incidents in the state.

on Wednesday, Maine Department of Education Releases Statistics It shows that 76% of school staff throughout the state have been completely vaccinated against COVID-19. However, vaccination rates varied dramatically by school and region.

Cumberland County reported the highest average school staff vaccination rate at 88.9 percent, while Waldo County schools had the lowest vaccination rate in the state at 60.7 percent.

Unlike health care workers in Maine, school employees are not obliged to vaccinate. However, according to Mills administration officials, such requirements are not off the table.

