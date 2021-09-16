How can leaders make lasting changes?

The 2020 and 2021 crises, challenges and traumas have made mental health more central to employers than ever before. But is this a fundamental turning point in workplace mental health? Can you not only deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, but also usher in a lasting, lasting change? These questions are in the minds of business leaders, HR leaders, mental health professionals, and, most importantly, employees who are rethinking why and how they want to work.

Dialogue and discussion are the keys to finding answers. Organization leaders are having conversations in the United States and around the world How to maintain and strengthen workplace mental health initiatives, psychologically secure the future of work, and meet the short-term and long-term needs of workers. This is an evolving debate, but some important themes have emerged. These principles help employers ensure that their current focus on mental health leads to a lasting solution.

Dealing with tragedy and trauma at work

Employers know that stress and trauma can each have a negative impact on mental health, especially given the traumatic events of the last 18 months. However, while stress can be managed, trauma is clear and requires a higher level of care and support. Employers are increasingly instructing mental health resources to actively support these employees, as people dealing with trauma can often feel helpless. NS Workplace familiar with trauma There are plans to promote employee healing and resilience as they survive crisis and recovery.

Recognize the crossroads of race, ethnicity and mental health

Employees in racial and ethnic minority groups face significant disparities in both mental health challenges and access to mental health care. And, again, the past year and a half has only emphasized these disparities. For diversity and inclusive initiatives to make a real difference, organizations need to take steps to build the cultural capacity of leaders. This involves recognizing how public health frameworks apply to current and future mental health conversations. In addition, leaders need to accept the discomfort that results from paying attention to negative feedback from racial and ethnic minority employees. Such feedback is important for leaders seeking to establish lasting change in a workplace that values ​​diversity and inclusiveness.

Storytelling can be a catalyst for change

People love stories.In fact, our brain Wired for them. Sharing personal stories at work can enable and influence cultural change. Doing so builds trust and strengthens relationships. Both are the basis of organizational culture. Last year we saw more employees and leaders share personal stories at work. This can have a positive impact on mental health when employees and leaders amplify stories that tell stories of all sorts of challenges and successes. Sharing stories also fosters empathy, the ability to see the experience from the perspective of the storyteller, giving listeners the opportunity to think about their relationship to what is being expressed. This makes employees less isolated and more open to discussing mental health in the workplace.

Framinging workplace mental health as a source of positivity

Workplace mental health is often presented in terms of risk and adverse effects. In contrast, physical health is often portrayed in terms of being an overall healthy and highly functional individual. What does it mean to apply this positive framework to mental health? Leaders need to take a holistic view of the need for preventive care rather than responding to mental health and well-being with an acute or diagnostic approach. Leaders should provide easy access to resources and services for employees and clearly indicate why they need to be proactive in looking for these resources, even if they are not currently experiencing mental health problems. You can change your mental health conversation at work.

Remove barriers to care

For employers and organizations that want to promote mental health in the workplace, removing barriers to care, especially availability and costs, is essential. Many leaders are driving lasting change and breaking through these barriers by connecting patients and healthcare providers, encouraging payers to cover a wide range of mental illnesses, and providing new care models through technology. increase. Employers must also endeavor to accurately understand the length of care associated with mental health issues. This will give employees access to meaningful care over the long term.

Looking back on 2021, employers will find that the overall health of the workplace depends on their commitment to integrating mental health programs not only now but also in the long run. Thankfully, there is a growing movement to do just that across sectors and borders. To learn more about how leaders are working on these principles One Mind At Work Global Forum It provides conversations, case studies, and insights from leaders in this area.