Health
State figures show a surge in COVID cases in Bennington County | Local News
Bennington — The Vermont Department of Health has reported 217 new cases of COVID-19 in Bennington County over the past 14 days, but the Chief Medical Officer of the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center has seen a significant increase in the number of patients requiring hospitalization. Said not to be seen.
The virus “is definitely on the rise” in the area, he said. tray The addition of hospital internal examination data reflects the results reported by the state, Dobson said.
“Interestingly, we don’t see a significant increase in the number of patients. We see a significant increase in positive tests,” Dobson said.
According to Dobson, the number of inpatients is relatively constant, with a slight increase in outpatients such as emergency rooms and clinics. “What really increased was the positive test.”
To that end, Dobson recommends wearing masks in public indoor environments where it is not clear who has been vaccinated and who has not been vaccinated “because of the very high prevalence of the virus”. .. However, in a smaller group of vaccinated people, “unless you have immunodeficiency, the risk is low enough that you don’t need to mask it.”
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports a county test rate of 4.41% over the past seven days.
On Thursday, the Vermont Department of Health reported 314 new cases of COVID-19 daily. The Ministry of Health warned that computer malfunctions from external vendors could delay delivery of results, resulting in a higher total than the actual number. But if that were the case, it would set the record for the most cases of the day in Vermont, breaking the previous record of 266 cases on March 31, this year.
“At this point, we believe the problem has been resolved. Therefore, we are investigating whether IT glitches and subsequent fixes affected the number of cases today and the number of cases the day before,” said the Ministry of Health. I am.
“Old tests may be done in the next few days, but have not been confirmed. We are actively working to assess the impact and monitor the situation and will find out more. As soon as we do, we will continue to provide information to the general public, including providing the latest figures, “said the agency.
The State Department of Health has also reported a total of 294 deaths, two more since the start of the pandemic. The Vermont Interface Action will host a memorial service on the lawn of the State Capitol in Montpiria on Sunday at 3 pm to honor all Vermonters who lost to COVID.
Bennington County has reported the fourth most common case in the last 14 days, the Department of Health reported. The state’s most populous Chittenden County has led this category with 551 cases in the last 14 days, followed by Washington County with 207 cases and Rutland County with 246 cases.
Windham County has reported 155 new cases in the last 14 days and 9 new cases on Thursday.
According to Dobson, the good news is that “the vaccination rate is so high that hospitalizations haven’t increased significantly. I think it’s important to stay calm in the community.”
The second important point is that if the US Food and Drug Administration approves the step, children aged 5 to 11 will be vaccinated.
“About 50 percent of positive tests come from unvaccinated children, which is incredible compared to 6 months ago.”
Dobson said the increase in cases is not surprising given the delta epidemic of COVID-19 and the return of unvaccinated children to school, but evidence is at school. It suggests that no widespread infection has occurred.
“We see infections among families, especially unvaccinated children, but I would like to emphasize that so far no major infections have been seen in schools,” Dobson said.
According to the State Health Department, 82.3 percent of eligible Bennington County residents receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine. Vermont continues to be one of the national leaders in vaccination, but state officials are promoting vaccination as the state’s best defense against the coronavirus.
State-wide figures from the Ministry of Health website show an average of 3.2 percent for a 7-day positive COVID test.
With the increase in numbers, Lieutenant Molly Gray called on Governor and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine to reconsider the state-wide indoor masking obligations. The vaccine will be approved for children under the age of 12 and for adults until booster shots are available. So far, Governor Philscott has resisted the reintroduction of emergency orders that would allow for a new mask mandate.
“Current masking guidance does not produce the intended results, so we need to take greater steps to protect Vermonter,” Gray said. “To that end, I have taken steps to further clarify indoor masking and social distance recommendations to Governor Scott and his administration, which are important to prevent the issuance or spread of masking requirements and to save lives. I urged you to consider the measures. “
“Under the leadership of Governor Scott and Commissioner Levine, Vermont has proudly led the country in a pandemic response. I think Vermont can continue to do so, but at this point we are taking additional steps. We must work together to protect the community, “Gray said.
According to a non-profit website CovidActNow.org, Bennington County has a “very high” risk level. According to the website, the county has a daily new case rate of 48.7 per 100,000, an infection rate of 1.06 per 100,000, and a positive test rate of 5.2 percent per 100,000.
Testing and vaccination are available at SVMC’s COVID Resource Center at 981 Mansion Dr. (former campus of Southern Vermont College) in Bennington.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.benningtonbanner.com/local-news/state-figures-show-spike-in-covid-cases-in-bennington-county/article_fe2caf44-1727-11ec-9cc3-1b449b742f71.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]